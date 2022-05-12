Chronicle EIC survives for now

…as Minister McCoy nixes petition signed by 23 staff for his removal

Kaieteur News – Editor-in-chief of the state-controlled Guyana Chronicle Tajeram Mohabir on Wednesday survived at least for now a petition signed by 23 staff of the Editorial Department calling for his sacking after the dramatic intervention by Minister of Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.

Moments after a general meeting chaired by McCoy, Mohabir buoyed by the defeat of the petition likened it as an act of mischief and he singled out two members of staff as the “chief cook and bottler washers”. However, the staff in their petition which was dispatched to President Irfaan Ali said Mohabir is self-centred, lacks leadership skills and was leading people who have no confidence in him.

“I was a bit taken aback when I saw the claims that were made,” Mohabir told the Kaieteur News when questioned about the petition against him. He said that no issue regarding the workers was brought to his attention and was thus “surprised by the claims”. Mohabir told the newspaper however that the matter has since been resolved. “The claims [by the staff] were found to be mischievous.” Given the number of persons who signed the petition, Mohabir also clarified that, “most of them were misinformed and misled by two persons.”

The 23 members of staff represent around 95% of the staff complement of the Editorial Department, which Mohabir presides over. In the petition dated May 9, 2022, the staff accused Mohabir of causing several resignations from the company within the last two years. It was stated that a “lack of support, deception and nominal concern for the welfare of staff,” has become a known trait of the EIC, while “a lack of communication and leadership has led to poor coordination and results in the ineffective functioning of the [editorial] department.” The staff argued in the petition their belief that removal of the EIC, “…would facilitate the development of the editorial department in a way that would attract and retain staff…”

Minister McCoy also visited the newspaper on Wednesday amid the uproar to hear the concerns of the staff. This newspaper was told that the minister met with staff separately and then held a general meeting where sources claimed, “cold water” was poured on the petition. Calls to the Minister McCoy’s cellphone went unanswered. The Kaieteur News understands however that staff members are bracing for a shake-up in the department and signs of this have already begun with at least one person who signed the petition and was being touted to replace the EIC was demoted from assistant editor to sub-editor. This has caused even more concern among the editorial staff, Kaieteur News was told. “More than likely, people will start to resign once they face victimization,” the source said.

The Guyana Chronicle staff has nonetheless blazed the EIC over a self serving posture where he is accused of stealing credit for the work put in by the staff. “There are cases where Mr. Mohabir has taken full credit for the hard work of other employees…,” the petition said. “Another hallmark of his tenure is the lack of care and respect for each other’s time when editing the newspaper. “This slows down the entire process from editing, proofreading and laying out of the pages, to costing the company overtime payments as a result of having the pressmen, drivers, and other staff members feeling drained.”

The staff said that Mohabir’s actions if left unchecked, “…will further haemorrhage the company…so we are desperately seeking your intervention in this matter of urgency.”