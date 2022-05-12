Actions gat consequences

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Actions gat consequences. When yuh is a sweetman, yuh does end up sleeping pon de couch (if yuh lucky).

When yuh get irritable bowel syndrome, yuh does end up sleeping pon de toilet bowl. When yuh gat to go, yuh done deh, deh already. Yuh nah gat fuh worry if yuh can mess up yuhself.

But de wuss is when yuh gat irritable wife syndrome. It does cause some men fuh stutter when dem talking.

It mek dem boys remember de time a student visit de principal office. De principal ask he, “What’s your name son?”

De boy reply, “D-d-d-dav-dav-david, sir.” De principal look up and asks he, “Oh, do you have a stutter?”

De student reply, “No sir, meh dad gat a stutter, but the guy who registered meh name was a fool.”

Dat is why dem boys believe dat when yuh gat irritable wife syndrome, yuh does end up sleeping pon de couch. By yuhself! Actions gat consequences!

When yuh try fuh rig elections, yuh does end up wan outcast. When yuh get invite to diplomatic parties, yuh does end up standing alone. People does keep away from yuh as if yuh gat small pox.

But no matter how bad yuh is, when yuh gat power, yuh like a flower to a bee and like a hat to bald head. People does flock by yuh side. And yuh does feel nice and important in de glitz and glamour. But behind yuh back, dem does be laughing at yuh.

Just like how dem did laugh at de man wah standing all alone.

Talk half. Leff half.