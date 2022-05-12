Latest update May 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

56 new Covid-19 cases; 4 persons in ICU

May 12, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The COVID-19 cases continue to climb here with the Ministry of Health recording 56 new cases on Wednesday.
Four persons are listed as being in the Intensive Care Unit. The 56 new cases have pushed the total confirmed cases to 63,884. The total number of deaths is at 1228.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Several Canada-based Guyanese captains confident of lifting Dassie softball trophy

Several Canada-based Guyanese captains confident of lifting Dassie...

May 12, 2022

Several Canada-based Guyanese captains have expressed confidence of lifting the 2022 Dassie and Friend Promotion one-day knockout 10-overs round-arm softball cricket competition trophy. The action is...
Read More
GCB Women Inter-County Tournament Commences with T20 Tournament tomorrow

GCB Women Inter-County Tournament Commences with...

May 12, 2022

Patrick Werleman Re-elected as Caribbean RADO Chairman

Patrick Werleman Re-elected as Caribbean RADO...

May 12, 2022

GTI commands the boardafter 3 rounds

GTI commands the boardafter 3 rounds

May 12, 2022

Magnum Independence Cup… Defending champs focused on the prize

Magnum Independence Cup… Defending champs...

May 12, 2022

Linden’s ‘Greatest of the Streets’ to be decided Friday

Linden’s ‘Greatest of the Streets’ to be...

May 12, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Bring it out of the office

    Kaieteur News – She sat next to me in the minibus. We struck up a conversation easily. The conversation was friendly... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]