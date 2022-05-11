Latest update May 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

West Berbice Region 5 Police moves to revive youth and sport club with games day

May 11, 2022 Sports

– Over 140 children involved in games day

Part of the large gathering.

Kaieteur News – With the ease of the Covid19 conditions in the country, the Guyana Police Force is making strident efforts to revitalize its Youth and Sports Clubs countrywide.
One such region that is taking the lead is Region 5 Mahaicony Berbice. Led by Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Mr. Kurleigh Simon, the Division has commenced preparations to have the groups revitalized.
On Thursday last, the Region organized over 140 youths in the Division to participate in a games day at Park Square, Mahaicony.
The day’s activities were jointly coordinated by Women Inspectors Grosvenor and David, the Community Relations Officer (CRO) and the Coordinator of the Youth/Scout Groups respectively.
During the day the kids were engaged in several sports discipline including novelty events, rings games and traditional Sports activities such as athletics among others. According to Commander Simon the day’s activity was also used as a form as talent spotting. He also noted that soon the Division will roll out an elaborate plan that deals with youths in the Division.
The children were also made aware of the Division’s plans for their development for the remainder of the year. Similar activities are being planned.
The children were well taken care of during the day as they were feted and given goodies. Some of the children were accompanied by their parents. (Samuel Whyte)

Children involved in athletic races during the day’s events.

