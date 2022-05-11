Uitvlugt sugar factory workers worried about future

– say still waiting on promised jobs by President

Kaieteur News – Over two months since the Uitvlugt Sugar Estate factory went out of operation due to a faulty mill, workers there said they are punishing and the Good Friday promise made by President Irfaan Ali to get them back into work mode has just been one of the many they received over the years.

“Nothing ain’t doing,” Gopal Singh said at the sidelines of the Labour Day rally held by the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG). Singh was one of several other workers who attempted to break up the rally when Carvil Duncan, the President of FITUG, took to the podium. “We ain’t getting work…and all y’all doing is promise, promise.”

Seepaul Narine, President of the Guyana Agriculture and General Workers Union (GAWU) explained to Kaieteur News that the workers in the sugar industry at Uitvlugt had a time rated-job where they would get five days of work with pay and weekend work of harvesting the crop which offered overtime pay. However, he said “at Uitvlugt, where you had a major factory breakage they were unable to offer weekend work to the comrades.”

During a meeting with the workers on Good Friday, President Ali announced that the estate would find alternative work for six days per week on a short-term basis for the sugar workers. “Having listened to management, I am convinced that there’s enough work for planting, weeding, chemical spraying, cleaning of the side-line to get you at least six days per week now, and I’ve instructed that this be implemented immediately,” President Ali was quoted in the Department of Public Information (DPI) as saying. The President said that the Government wants to see the sugar workers, like all other Guyanese, succeed. “You have a Government who understands your pain; you have a Government who is committed to working with you and helping you. As we said when we came back, we are here to ensure that the sugar sector succeeds and ensure that we keep employment and not displace employment.”

He said that while the estate is trying its utmost to resume grinding on a normal level, it continues to be plagued by issues with its gear. To remedy this, the Government has already procured another piece of equipment that will be delivered in July. While the Government waits, he said, they are working on finding a factory in Miami that has similar facilities.

At the meeting, the President spoke of overall support for the workers. He said that plans are being formulated to register the workers to be part of a livelihood improvement programme to supplement their estate jobs. One of the options is the establishment of chicken facilities where workers will be able to take part in poultry farming with approximately 150-200 birds.

“We are going to try to get the resources so that you don’t stay without work, you get the six days per week and at the same time, we are going to work with you to support you with the livelihood option.” President Ali added that he will consult with the Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, to see what further help can be provided. Back in March, the Guyana Sugar Corporation had confirmed that the Uitvlugt Sugar Factory is presently out of operation due to a mechanical failure of its #1Mill gearbox.

In a statement, the Sugar Corporation said then that after the factory went down, immediately when the mechanical problem was detected, the technical team kicked into action and had the necessary repairs commenced at a fabrication workshop. “The promised delivery date from the workshop is March 8th, 2022. If this plan is fulfilled, grinding operations will recommence on the evening of March 9th, 2022 where some 600 punts of cane are scheduled to be crushed,” GuySuCo said then. Since then, there has been no breakthrough in fixing the problem and recently reports surfaced that the sugar company was seeking to source the parts overseas.

In the meantime, the workers have been asked to stay home as there is no work. The Uitvlugt issue adds to the woes of the beleaguered sugar corporation that produced 30,865MT less of sugar when compared with 2020. Based on a report, GuySuCo’s pre-audited production stood at 58,025MT of sugar in 2021 compared to 88,890MT in 2020. Despite the significant shortfall, the Corporation had said it met all the needs of the local market for 2021. It was explained that the shortfall was a result of the loss of some 35 percent of the standing cane during the 2nd Crop of 2021 due to the flood.

Meanwhile, speaking with Kaieteur News some other workers who asked not be named said they are worried about their future. One worker explained that the jobs promised by President Ali are not what they were hoping for as they share their distressful thoughts on the matter. “We would show up to work and not know what to do and so we would end up going home back,” the worker said. Notably, the major problem stems from placing individuals with a specific skill in a line of work unfamiliar to them. Not providing the needed training to boot. “Me being an operator, they putting me to do porter work that I don’t really know to do. We need something better man,” another worker concurred.

As the hardship deepens for family, another ex-employee of the factory said, “they would have us weed grass around the area. They have us doing work whole day up to like four in the afternoon for lil bit pay.” He continued, “I end up quitting because the pay can’t provide for a family.” To add, a worker said, “sometimes we don’t really have the correct tools to do the work they giving us and some of us would be there all day doing nothing.”