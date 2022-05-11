Space gym supports GAPLF Masters/Intermediate Chips

Latest update May 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 11, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Space gym has supported the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation’s Masters/ Intermediate power lifting championships which are set for Sunday the 15th at the Saint Stanislaus College. The entity presented a cheque to the organization on Monday.
The GAPLF is extremely grateful to space gym for its contribution and they are looking for continued support from the business sector as they look to take the sport to another level.
The event was set for May 8, but the Federation shifted the date due to the Holy month of Ramadaan to accommodate the Muslim athletes.
Fierce rivalry is expected at the championships with athletes from Essequibo and Berbice set to battle with their counterparts from Demerara.
Among those expected to test their competitive strength are Winston Stoby, Nigel Phillips, Toni Ferreira, Marlon Wilson, Marley, Vyphius, Ashlie Abraham, Sarah Goptar and Richard Fredericks.
