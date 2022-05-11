RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour teams hosts annual DTV-8 Mothers Day Programme

– Honours four outstanding parents and distributes dozens of hampers

Kaieteur News – The management and members of the Namilco Thunderbolt Flour cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS on Saturday last hosted their annual Mothers Day programmes in conjunction with Dave Television Station Ch 8. The teams under the direction of Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster hosted the 13rd annual RHTYSC/ DTV8 Mother of the Year Programme and the third edition of the RHTYSC/Jessica Sandian Mothers Day Project.

The teams honoured four outstanding mothers under the programme with DTV-8. Those honoured were Alicia Wiggins, Tulsi Dai Bisram, Shayvon Singh and Angela Fraser. Singh and Fraser were selected based on an essay competition that was organised with the television Station, while Bisram and Wiggins were selected by the cricket teams.

Bisram is the mother of RHTYSC member Tameshwar Bisram and plays a major role in his cricket development. On a regular basis, Mrs. Bisram takes her eleven year son to practice in the afternoon via cycle and returns for him over the course of five miles every day. Ms Wiggins is the parent of another club member- Tyrell Hutson who plays a major role in assisting Club Secretary Hilbert Foster in fulfilling his duties and play for the club’s under17 team.

Foster urged the parents to continue to look after the welfare of their children with special emphasis been placed on education, religion, personal character and discipline. He committed the RHTYSC and its different cricket teams to working beyond the call of duty to make a positive difference across the ancient county. He stated that the RHTYSC, MS is the only cricket club in Guyana and perhaps the Caribbean, where members are mandated to make a positive difference in the lives of others under a wide range of community projects. He expressed thanks to the management of the popular television station for been a long time supporter of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation.

The teams also distributed hundreds of food hampers to single and elderly mothers under the Jessica Sandian Mothers Day Programme. Members of the team used two vehicles to drop off the hampers to mothers they had selected. Food hampers were also handed over to the Anglican Church headed by Pastor Sydney Jackman at No64 Village and to every mother at the St Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church in Port Mourant.

The team also handed over special gifts to several youths who had their first communion at the church. RHTYSC Assistant Secretary/CEO Jonathan Rampersaud a member of both the RHT Namilco Thunderbolt under21 and first division teams stated that the cricketers were delighted to honour the mothers and wished them well in the future.

Special thanks were extended to Andy Moonsammy, Namilco, DeSinco Trading Ltd, Bakewell, Feroze Islam, Rommel Ayasammy and others. The RHTYSC cricket teams are officially sponsored by the National Milling Company of Agricola, East Bank Demerara.