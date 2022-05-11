Public consultation on draft electoral laws commences

Kaieteur News – The public consultation on the long awaited electoral reform legislation draft or the Representation of the People Act (ROPA) commenced on Monday. This was announced by Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall, S.C.

As part of electoral reform efforts, the Government of Guyana reviewed the ROPA to iron out ambiguous provisions, and include penalties for persons attempting to carry out electoral fraud. The ROPA contains provisions specific to the conduct of elections and election related issues in Guyana.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Attorney General noted that the first installment of public consultations on the draft electoral laws was held in the boardroom of the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs, Lot 95 Carmichael Street, Georgetown.

It was stated that the engagement dealt specifically with the draft amendments to the ROPA which was publicly circulated by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, inviting a review, written recommendations and views on the proposed law.

The AG noted that many stakeholder organisations, as well as individuals made recommendations and expressed their opinions in writing.

Also, representatives of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) and the Electoral Reform Group attended the consultation on Monday – both groups were among the organisations that had made submissions and recommendations pursuant to the invitation that was extended and those submissions were thoroughly interrogated and discussed.

Moreover, during the engagement, the Attorney General used the opportunity to explain the nature and purport of the legislative proposals and also made it clear that it is outside the scope of this exercise to address issues which will require amendments to the Constitution. He also advised that those recommendations be deferred and be presented when the constitutional reform process begins.

Additionally, the stakeholder organisations expressed their broad support for the proposed reforms.