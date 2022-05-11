Johonel Munroe honoured as BCB/Brian Ramphal Mother of the Year 2022

Kaieteur News – Johonel Munroe, a resident of New Amsterdam was last Saturday named as the Brian Ramphal Mother of the Year 2022 by the Berbice Cricket Board. Ms Munroe is the mother of under15 player Thierry Henry, who captained the Select under15 team at the recent Guyana Cricket Board under15 tournament.

BCB President Hilbert Foster stated that the board started to honour parents under a special programme in 2009 under the leadership of his elder brother Keith, who served as the BCB President between 2009 and 2015. The current President served then as Chairman of a special event committee under his brother and implemented a wide range of social programmes including an annual mother and father of the year award.

Foster explained that it is vital to recongise the role that parents play in the development of players especially in the first ten years of their career. Most players, he stated would join a club at about ten to twelve years when they would have already developed a trait where discipline, attitude and manners are already set. The influence of parents is also important and he hailed Ms Munroe as a positive role model in that regard as she attends all of her son’s cricket matches and is always encouraging him on even when he is disappointed with his own performance.

The BCB President recalled that at the Berbice trials, young Thierry Henry was run out for a low score and his mom was there to still give him a standing ovation and a warm hug with words of encouragement. Foster, urged the 2022 Mother of the Year to uphold her high standard as a parent and to share her experience with the younger generation of cricketing parents. He stressed the importance of parents teaching their children the importance of discipline, hard work and faith in the God they serve as once a tree becomes bent, it cannot be straighten.

Ms Munroe expressed thanks to the BCB for honouring her and stated that is was an honour to be selected by a cricket board that she greatly admires and respects. The Mother of the Year disclosed that she is very proud of her son, who has the potential to go far in the game. She urged other parents to attend matches and to look into the education of their children as education is the key to success on and off the cricket field. The BCB Mother of the Year received a framed certificate of excellence, a medal of excellence and three special gifts.