Harpy Eagles practice match… Chanderpaul’s unbeaten 139 highlight day two action

Kaieteur News

By Sean Devers

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who turns 26 on May 31, played a captain’s knock yesterday at Providence and shared in useful partnerships with the youngest batters in his side on the second day of the Guyana Harpy Eagles four-day practice match.

In a game which is being used as preparation for the resumption of the CWI First-Class season on May 18 in Trinidad, Chanderpaul ended the day on 139 from 307 minutes, 229 balls with 18 fours and a six.

With him was Kevin Sinclair on one with their team, set 83 to avoid an innings defeat, on 245-5 from 72 overs, leading by 162 runs.

Scores: Chanderpaul’s X1 119 & 245-5, Johnson’s X1 202.

Chanderpaul, who made his First-Class debut in February 2013 as a 16-year-old, shared in a 69-run first wicket stand with West Indies U-19 player Matthew Nandu (23) and 45 with West Indies U-16 batter Mavindra Dindyal (21) for the second.

Chanderpaul, the son of former West Indies batter Shiv Chanderpaul, also shared in a 96-run fifth wicket stand with Kemol Savory who made 49.

Resuming on their overnight score of 158-5 on another day blessed with brilliant sunshine, Bramble and Paul (24) added 33 runs for sixth wicket to take the score to 191.

But when Bramble had added 10 to his first day 67, he was trapped LBW to Motie to trigger a dramatic collapse as the five wickets fell for 11 runs.

Paul, who hit four boundaries in his cameo, was LBW at 194-7, while Clinton Pestano was caught behind for a duck at 194-8 as Motie struck twice.

Junior Sinclair ducked into a bouncer and was hit off his feet as the ball crashed into his helmet.

After being attended to by the Physio and checked for concussion, he opted to continue but did not last long; being caught at cover off Beaton who bowled fast.

The innings ended when Anthony Adams (5) was run out, eight runs later as the innings ended.

When the Chanderpaul’s X1 began their second innings, the Skipper and teenager Nandu survived a testing period from the fast bowlers who bowled a barrage of short balls at especially Nandu on a surface which encouraged fast bowling.

Watched by five fans in the Red stand, Chanderpaul, who has improved with his placement of his shots, found the gaps more often than not and along with fellow left-hander Nandu, whose confidence grew as his innings progress, took the score 69.

But Nandu, looking set for a big score, failed to control a short ball from Tyndell and was taken at point after batting for 98 minutes and facing 50 balls.

Chanderpaul showed the type of positivity missing in most of his First-Class career and deposited Adams into the Presidential stand and followed it up with a scorching back-cut for consecutive boundaries.

Chanderpaul played a sweetly caressed cover drive when Demitri Cameron bowled wide and full and smashed a bullet like straight drive with raced to the boundary off his next ball.

Dindyal was peppered with shot stuff by Tyndell but released the shackles with an elegant cut for four, while Chanderpaul reached his 50 from 90 balls, 104 minutes with seven fours and six.

But with partnership on 44 and Dindyal on 21 from 42 balls, the stylish right-hander inexplicable played no shot to an arm ball from Adams and had his off stump knocked out to leave the score 114-2.

At 21, Kevlon Anderson is one earmarked for First-class cricket, but his recent performances are not doing him any favours and yesterday was no different.

He was LBW by burly pacer Joshua Jones for seven off the last ball before Tea with the score on 146-4 and Chanderpaul on 91.

In the first over after the break Sachin Singh (0) played a brainless swipe at Junior Sinclair and skied a catch to Jones running back at cover at 146-5 and gave the Rosehall Town off-spinner his fifth with in the contest.

Savory joined Chanderpaul, who took 27 balls to move from 91 to 100; but got to three-figures with a slash off Adams for his 13th four in addition to the six. His century came off 153 balls and 210 minutes.

Savory was not afraid to sweep the spinners and executed some delightful shots with positive stroke-play but when one short of a well-deserved 50 he edged Paul to the Keeper in fading light after batting for 120 minutes, facing 95 balls and reaching the boundary seven times and clearing once.

Savory’s demise left the score on 242-5 before Kevin Sinclair and Chanderpaul, who has two hundreds from 45 First Class matches, saw their team to the close.

Today is the third day and play is set to commence at 10AM.