Duo accused of murdering Tuschen resident walks free

Kaieteur News – The two men, who were charged for the 2016 murder of Dewaun Anthony Baksh, 22, of Lot 55 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, were on Tuesday set free as they were found not guilty of the crime.

Rocky Lallu and Somar Shako were arraigned before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court on April 25, 2022. They pleaded not guilty to the charge which states that on January 1, 2016, they murdered Dewaun Anthony Baksh.

Lallu was being represented by attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir and Shako was being represented by attorneys-at-law Narissa Leander and Sophia Findlay. Representing the State were attorneys Latifah Elliott and Marissa Edwards.

On Tuesday, the jury found both men not guilty of the capital offence and they were set free.

According to reports, Baksh was stabbed to death around 22:00hrs on New Year’s Day in 2016 at a bar in Greenwich Park. The young man was at the time “liming” at the hotspot with his younger brother, Rafeek, and two friends when he was attacked, reportedly by a group of three men who had an old grievance with his brother.

There was an altercation during which Baksh was stabbed to the neck, shoulder, head and under the right arm. He was pronounced dead at the Leonora Cottage

Hospital.