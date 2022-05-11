Latest update May 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Duo accused of murdering Tuschen resident walks free

May 11, 2022 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Dead, Dewaun Anthony Baksh

Kaieteur News – The two men, who were charged for the 2016 murder of Dewaun Anthony Baksh, 22, of Lot 55 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, were on Tuesday set free as they were found not guilty of the crime.
Rocky Lallu and Somar Shako were arraigned before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court on April 25, 2022. They pleaded not guilty to the charge which states that on January 1, 2016, they murdered Dewaun Anthony Baksh.
Lallu was being represented by attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir and Shako was being represented by attorneys-at-law Narissa Leander and Sophia Findlay. Representing the State were attorneys Latifah Elliott and Marissa Edwards.
On Tuesday, the jury found both men not guilty of the capital offence and they were set free.
According to reports, Baksh was stabbed to death around 22:00hrs on New Year’s Day in 2016 at a bar in Greenwich Park. The young man was at the time “liming” at the hotspot with his younger brother, Rafeek, and two friends when he was attacked, reportedly by a group of three men who had an old grievance with his brother.
There was an altercation during which Baksh was stabbed to the neck, shoulder, head and under the right arm. He was pronounced dead at the Leonora Cottage

Hospital.

Freed, Somar Shako

Freed, Rocky Lallu

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Harpy Eagles practice match… Chanderpaul’s unbeaten 139 highlight day two action

Harpy Eagles practice match… Chanderpaul’s unbeaten 139...

May 11, 2022

Kaieteur News By Sean Devers Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who turns 26 on May 31, played a captain’s knock yesterday at Providence and shared in useful partnerships with the youngest batters in his side...
Read More
Space gym supports GAPLF Masters/Intermediate Chips

Space gym supports GAPLF Masters/Intermediate...

May 11, 2022

West Berbice Region 5 Police moves to revive youth and sport club with games day

West Berbice Region 5 Police moves to revive...

May 11, 2022

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour teams hosts annual DTV-8 Mothers Day Programme

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour teams hosts annual...

May 11, 2022

Johonel Munroe honoured as BCB/Brian Ramphal Mother of the Year 2022

Johonel Munroe honoured as BCB/Brian Ramphal...

May 11, 2022

NSC injects $1.8M into Independence Three-Stage Cycle race

NSC injects $1.8M into Independence Three-Stage...

May 10, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]