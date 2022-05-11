Latest update May 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dem leaders’ gat to know time and place

May 11, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Ole people use to say everything gat it “time and place”. But awe political leaders nah seem to “know time and place.” Dem nah gat time and dem nah know dem place.
De EeeYou invite dem leaders to a cocktail. Well it look like de free drinks get to some people head. Dat was not de time or de place fuh talk bout any debate bout de elections. We leaders gat to have a little more sophistication. Dem gat to learn de art of repartee. Dem gat to know time and place also.
Nobody nah gat interest in no debate bout de elections. Dem interest shud deh in a Commission of Inquiry into de elections so dat all ah dem wah bin up to no-good would get expose. But de PeePeePee/See nah want spend millions pun duh.
De Opposition did talk how dem statements of polls show dem win. But dem never publish dese statements of polls. If yuh win and somebody steal de elections from yuh and yuh gat de proof, yuh nah gon show de evidence fuh show how yuh get rob?
Dem boys know if de PeeNSee/R did gat evidence dat dem get rob, dis whole country woulda bin in a uproar. In fact dem bin had dis country in turmoil when dem use to lose elections and know dem lose de elections.
If de PeeNSee/R gat evidence of irregularities it woulda turn dis country upside down. But it couldn’t convince it supporters to take to de streets to celebrate much less to protest. And it never will!
Talk half. Leff half.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Harpy Eagles practice match… Chanderpaul’s unbeaten 139 highlight day two action

Harpy Eagles practice match… Chanderpaul’s unbeaten 139...

May 11, 2022

Kaieteur News By Sean Devers Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who turns 26 on May 31, played a captain’s knock yesterday at Providence and shared in useful partnerships with the youngest batters in his side...
Read More
Space gym supports GAPLF Masters/Intermediate Chips

Space gym supports GAPLF Masters/Intermediate...

May 11, 2022

West Berbice Region 5 Police moves to revive youth and sport club with games day

West Berbice Region 5 Police moves to revive...

May 11, 2022

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour teams hosts annual DTV-8 Mothers Day Programme

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour teams hosts annual...

May 11, 2022

Johonel Munroe honoured as BCB/Brian Ramphal Mother of the Year 2022

Johonel Munroe honoured as BCB/Brian Ramphal...

May 11, 2022

NSC injects $1.8M into Independence Three-Stage Cycle race

NSC injects $1.8M into Independence Three-Stage...

May 10, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]