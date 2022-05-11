Dem leaders’ gat to know time and place

Kaieteur News – Ole people use to say everything gat it “time and place”. But awe political leaders nah seem to “know time and place.” Dem nah gat time and dem nah know dem place.

De EeeYou invite dem leaders to a cocktail. Well it look like de free drinks get to some people head. Dat was not de time or de place fuh talk bout any debate bout de elections. We leaders gat to have a little more sophistication. Dem gat to learn de art of repartee. Dem gat to know time and place also.

Nobody nah gat interest in no debate bout de elections. Dem interest shud deh in a Commission of Inquiry into de elections so dat all ah dem wah bin up to no-good would get expose. But de PeePeePee/See nah want spend millions pun duh.

De Opposition did talk how dem statements of polls show dem win. But dem never publish dese statements of polls. If yuh win and somebody steal de elections from yuh and yuh gat de proof, yuh nah gon show de evidence fuh show how yuh get rob?

Dem boys know if de PeeNSee/R did gat evidence dat dem get rob, dis whole country woulda bin in a uproar. In fact dem bin had dis country in turmoil when dem use to lose elections and know dem lose de elections.

If de PeeNSee/R gat evidence of irregularities it woulda turn dis country upside down. But it couldn’t convince it supporters to take to de streets to celebrate much less to protest. And it never will!

Talk half. Leff half.