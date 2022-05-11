Culpable officials in 2017 Kato School feeding fraud yet to be charged

– Audit Report cites lack of implementation of recommendations

Kaieteur News – Officials culpable in the school feeding fraud in 2017 in Kato, Region Eight are yet to be charged and this was highlighted at the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday during an examination of the Region’s expenditure.

The period under review was the years 2016 and 2017. In 2016, it was discovered that the prices for items purchased for the programme were higher than that of similar items purchased by the Region from other suppliers.

The discrepancy led to a special investigative audit which was undertaken in 2017 and that probe revealed that the items were overpriced to the tune of $33.663M.

Auditors had found that a supplier had cashed cheques totalling millions but there was no evidence of the items being entered into the Goods Received ledger, nor any evidence of the Regional Tender Board’s approvals.

The investigation also revealed that the purchases were made from a particular supplier. As a result of the suspected fraud, the matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched.

On Monday, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Prema Ramanah-Roopnarine was asked for an update on an investigation launched over four years ago into the school feeding fraud in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

But Ramanah-Roopnarine and senior members of the Auditor General (AG)’s chambers could not say what the outcome of that investigation was.

As such, Accountant General, Jennifer Chapman suggested that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development write to the Police Commissioner (ag) for an update of the investigation.

Last year, during a meeting of the PAC, Chapman described the lack of action as a “total breach” of the regional financial system.

At that time, Regional Executive Officer for Region Eight, Peter Ramotar had informed the committee that he will also follow up on the police matter.

Yet, no formal charges were brought against the regional officials fingered in the multi-million dollar ‘fraud’ in relation to the supply of dietary items for the Kato School Feeding programme in Region Eight.

Meanwhile, the issue of the lack of implementation of the Auditor General’s recommendations was also highlighted in the 2017 report.

According to the report, every year, the Audit Office issues recommendations to Ministries, Departments and Regions that are designed at improving systems and practices at these entities and improving the government’s governance and accountability mechanisms.

However, it was noted that in most cases, those recommendations are never implemented. This was highlighted by consecutive reports submitted by Auditor General, Deodat Sharma.

In 2017, for instance, 454 recommendations were made in the Audit Report.

Sharma noted, however, that his office reviewed each recommendation to determine what action, if any, was taken by the respective Accounting Officers.

He explained that: “At the time of reporting in September 2019, 110 or 24 percent were fully implemented, 116 or 26 percent were partially implemented, while 228 or 50 percent were not implemented.

Overall, I am concerned with the lack of action towards the implementation of these recommendations; since [on average annually] 76 percent of the recommendations have not yet been fully implemented.”

In addition, Sharma noted that in many instances, recommendations are repeated each year without appropriate action and as a result, weaknesses and issues that impacted negatively on government’s governance and accountability mechanisms continue to occur.