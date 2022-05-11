COVID-19 cases climb to 45, 3 in ICU

Kaieteur News – Citizens are advised to take all necessary precautions even as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 45 on Tuesday – the highest in recent weeks.

This information was shared by the Health Ministry via its dashboard which revealed that three persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The dashboard data also shows that 150 individuals are in home isolation, three are in institutional isolation and four are in institutional quarantine.

The number of deaths remains 1,228 and the number of recoveries, to date, is 62,244.