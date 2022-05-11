COVID-19 cases climb to 45, 3 in ICU

Latest update May 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Citizens are advised to take all necessary precautions even as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 45 on Tuesday – the highest in recent weeks.
This information was shared by the Health Ministry via its dashboard which revealed that three persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The dashboard data also shows that 150 individuals are in home isolation, three are in institutional isolation and four are in institutional quarantine.
The number of deaths remains 1,228 and the number of recoveries, to date, is 62,244.
May 11, 2022Kaieteur News By Sean Devers Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who turns 26 on May 31, played a captain’s knock yesterday at Providence and shared in useful partnerships with the youngest batters in his side...
