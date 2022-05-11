Chief City Constable laid to rest

Latest update May 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Hundreds of persons, including executives from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R), gathered at the Square of the Revolution on Tuesday to bid farewell to the Chief Constable of the Georgetown City Constabulary, Peter Livingstone.
Livingstone died on May 3 at the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital after a brief illness.
Among those who attended his funeral were Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton; Opposition Member of Parliament, Volda Lawrence and Mayor of Georgetown. Ubraj Narine.
Livingstone was appointed Chief Constable back in 2019, following a no-confidence vote against former Chief Constable Andrew Foo.
According to Narine, “Livingstone served the Council (Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) with distinction and executed his duties with diligence and commitment.”
Livingstone had in recent times cooperated with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in an attempt to rid the Stabroek Market area of crime. He was personally involved in surprise raids “under the clock” at the market where quantities of marijuana were seized by his ranks.
The late Chief Constable was described as a former PNC/R and Guyana Youth and Student Movement (GYSM) stalwart.
Lurlene Nestor, a letter writer to the Kaieteur News’ letter pages wrote, “If I were to describe Peter Livingstone, I would be compelled to use these words: provocative, committed, controversial, friendly, dedicated, proud, ambitious, tantalising and jovial.”
