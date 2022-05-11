Latest update May 11th, 2022 11:07 AM

Bicycle gang robs students at knife point

May 11, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Two students of the Critchlow Labour College, Thomas Lands, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, were on Monday robbed at knife point by a gang of eight men on bicycles.
The victims have been identified as two women – a 20-year-old resident of Camp Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown and a 28-year-old of Block 8 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
They were robbed around 21:00hrs while waiting for transportation outside of the college’s compound located along Woolford Avenue.
Investigators learnt that the eight men on bicycles rode up to the women and attacked them. One held them at knife point while the others searched and relieved them of their cellular phones and cash. According to police, they then escaped west along Woolford Avenue and then turned onto Albert Street before disappearing.
They carted off a total of $31,000 in cash and two Samsung Galaxy cell phones – one of them an A30 series. The estimated value of the stolen phones was given as $87,000.
It is believed that the same bicycle gang, which is still being hunted by police, might have attempted to rob a man a few days ago on Cummings Street, Alberttown, Georgetown.
The attempted robbery was captured on nearby surveillance cameras. As the gang ambushed the man, he armed himself with a large cutlass and was able to fend them off.

