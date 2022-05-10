Woman dies in early morning accident at Mahaica

Latest update May 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The family and friends of Shazie Hoosein are now left in a state of despair, after she lost her life in a car crash in the wee hours of Monday.
According to police, Hoosein, a 44-year-old woman of Green Field, East Coast Demerara, met her demise along the Hand-en-Veldt Public Road, Mahaica sometime around 00:15hrs.
Investigators revealed that Hoosein was in motorcar, PJJ 485, driven by her 22-year-old son, Saif Arjune, with occupants Arfeen Arjune, 19, and a 16-year-old boy, when the accident occurred.
The motorcar, according to police, was heading east along the northern side of the road, allegedly at a fast rate, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a utility pole on the northern side of the road. As a result of the collision, the car ended up crashing into a nearby culvert.
Due to the impact of the collision, all of the occupants sustained injuries about their bodies.
The injured persons were taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital by police ranks. However, Hoosein was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.
Kaieteur News understands that the driver and the 16-year-old boy, who sustained a broken right leg, were transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where they are still admitted.
Hoosein’s body is presently at the Jerrick’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.
According to police, breathalyzer tests conducted on the driver read .186 percent and .183 percent.
Police investigations are said to be ongoing.
