Violent street brawl forces bar owner to call police

Kaieteur News – A bar owner’s (name provided) quick reaction last Saturday might have helped to save a Montrose East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident from being stabbed to death.

This publication understands that the bar owner was quick to call police after a violent brawl between two men started around 11:45hrs in front of his business place at Montrose, ECD.

One of the men was stabbed and the other reportedly sustained a “buss head”.

It is being alleged that had the bar owner not been swift to react, one of the men could have been killed.

It was during the wee hours of Sunday that eyewitnesses reached out to this publication to relate the details of the incident. According to them, there was a “big fight” in front of the bar located in the vicinity of the Apex Academy and one of the men, who sustained a stab wound, had to be rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to the bar owner, one of the men involved in the incident was a patron who had just left his bar.

Shortly after the man left, the bar owner revealed, a commotion erupted. The bar owner said that he rushed out to see the very individual fighting with another man. However, the bar owner insisted that the incident occurred “a short distance away” from his business establishment.

He said too that he noticed that the men were bleeding and called police immediately to break up the chaos before it turned deadly.

Police responded quickly and prevented the situation from escalating further.

Kaieteur News was told that police had taken both men to a medical institution to be examined but, according to reports, neither sustained life threatening injuries.

According to the eyewitnesses, both men live in the Montrose neighbourhood and got into an argument over an old grievance which turned physical.

It is not clear whether they have since agreed to a truce but according to reports, neither man will press charges.