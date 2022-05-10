Sophia shooter remanded to jail

Latest update May 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Recently accused of shooting two cousins, one of whom died, 24 year-old Denzil Haynes of 67 North Sophia, Georgetown was remanded to jail for the capital offence of murder when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Monday.
The accused was not required to plead to the charge read to him and the court hearing was adjourned for statements before Chief Magistrate, Colonel Ann McLennan on June 2, 2022.
Haynes is suspected of shooting two cousins in a brawl at the Tanary Area of North Sophia, Georgetown on April 14, 2022 and then making good his escape.
Following a heated argument, Haynes is suspected of shooting 27- year-old Yardan Jacobs and his cousin Steve Bacchus, a 29-year-old businessman, both of North Sophia, Georgetown.
While firing several rounds, one of the bullets struck Jacobs to his abdomen while another struck Bacchus to his lower back.
According to police, the cousins were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and two days later, Jacobs succumbed to his injuries.
A wanted bulletin was issued for Haynes who later turned himself in on April 26 at the Brickdam Police Station, accompanied by his lawyer, Bernard DaSilva.
