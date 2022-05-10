Latest update May 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

NSC injects $1.8M into Independence Three-Stage Cycle race

May 10, 2022 Sports

The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) yesterday, pedalled away with $1.8M in support from the National Sports Commission (NSC), towards the hosting of this year’s Independence Three-Stage road race.

NSC Commissioner, Cristy Campbell (left), along with Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, handing over the Commission’s $1.8M cheque to president of the GCF, Linden Dowrich (centre).

This year’s Three-Stage Independence race will start on Saturday at Corriverton from 7:30 am and proceed to finish in New Amsterdam.
The second stage, also on Saturday, will pedal off at 2:00 pm from Rosignol to Georgetown for the finish at Carifesta Avenue.
On Sunday, the third and final stage will commence from Kara Kara, Linden (from 7:30 am) to Homestretch Avenue.
Linden Dowrich, president of the GCF, received the NSC’s cheque from Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, and Commissioner, Cristy Campbell at the commission’s Main Street, Georgetown location.
Ninvalle said while this is the NSC’s first support for the local Cycling Federation for this year (2022), it will certainly not be the last.
The country’s Director of Sport said the NSC has been very supportive of all disciplines in Guyana, and the Independence Three-Stage race is an important event on the local sporting calendar.
According to Ninvalle, “This particular event has received support from the National Sports Commission for a considerable amount of years and I think this is something that we want to continue as being a partner with the Guyana Cycling Federation.”
Meanwhile, Dowrich thanked the Commission for their continuous support in ensuring that one of the marquee events for the GCF is materializing once again.
Last year, We Stand United cyclist Briton John clocked six hours, 56 minutes, and 57 seconds (6:56:57) across three stages to take the event’s overall title.
Jamual John placed second in a time of 6:57:09 and Paul DeNobrega third in a time of 7:01:56.
Raynauth Jeffrey placed fourth with an overall time of 7:02:17. Team Evolution’s Christopher Griffith finished six seconds behind Jeffrey for the fifth overall position (7:02:23).
Overall, Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club’s Suzanne Hamilton finished ahead of Shenika Teixeira and Aneisha Crandon in the female battle.

 

