Guyana signs air services agreement with Saudi Arabia

Kaieteur News – On Monday May 9, 2022, Guyana signed an air services agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to promote and facilitate the expansion of international air services opportunities between the two countries.

According to a government release, the agreement was signed in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia by H.E. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works.

Guyana was invited by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to sign the agreement and participate in the Future Aviation Forum which is currently being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia during the period May 9 – 11, 2022.

The agreement addressed matters pertaining to Grant of Rights; Designation and Revocation; User Charges; Recognition of Certificates and Licences; Tariffs; Commercial Opportunities; Fair Competition, Environmental Protection, among other matters.

Minister Edghill said, “Presently, there is no direct flight between Guyana and Saudi Arabia, however, this Agreement puts in place the legal framework that open market access for airlines to operate and enhance competitive air transport services, trade, and economic growth between the two countries.”

The Gulf carriers from United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been playing a significant role in global connectivity for passengers and cargo over the last two decades. Saudia, the national airline of Saudi Arabia is the third largest airline in the Middle East in terms of revenue, behind Emirates and Qatar Airways. The airline operates international flights to over 94 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and North America.

According to Edghill, “through the signature of the Guyana-Saudi Arabia Air Services Agreement, we anticipate that it will serve as impetus for Saudia, the national airline of Saudi Arabia to explore air services t0 Guyana, Latin America and the Caribbean since the airline does not have a presence in this region of the world.”

The signing of this agreement is in keeping with the government’s commitment of connecting Guyana with the rest of the world.

This agreement complements the more than 50 Air Services agreements Guyana has established with other ICAO States for the development of the air link among States.

Guyana and Saudi Arabia established formal diplomatic relations on February 22, 2012.