Latest update May 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. invites bids for construction of Corentyne River Bridge

May 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur New – Following the recent contract signing for the Feasibility Study and Design of the Corentyne River Bridge, the government through the Ministry of Public Works has now issued an invitation for Expression of Interest (EOI) for contractors interested in constructing the structure.

An artist impression of the bridge across the Corentyne River

According to an advertisement published in this newspaper on Sunday, the Corentyne River Bridge, which is a project being embarked on by both the governments of both Guyana and Suriname, will be constructed using the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Maintain (DBFOM) model. It will be done in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.
The bridge, which will span the Corentyne River from South Drain in Suriname to Moleson Creek in Guyana, is slated to have a life span of 100 years.
In the invitation, the Ministry stated that the responses to the EOI for pre-qualification should contain adequate information to be used by both governments to determine sufficient detail to guide the final form of the contract.
Responses must include conceptual design, preliminary costing, and proposals to maximise local content including local firms, suppliers and labour from both countries.
Further, EOIs should be submitted to both governments on July 5, 2022.
Last week, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill alongside Suriname’s Minister, Dr. Riad Nurmohamed, inked the contract for the feasibility study and design of the bridge with consultancy firm, WSP Caribbean Limited. The contract was awarded to the Trinidadian firm to the tune of US$2 million and is said to have a seven-month duration.
Edghill at the signing, which was held in Suriname, said that the bridge is more than just an infrastructure project. “It is a vision for the further development of two nations being realised. Development practitioners have agreed that bridges are key drivers of economic activity, ensuring the increased efficiency of trade, rapid exchange of ideas and quick access to services for those who need them most,” the Minister said.
Kaieteur News understands that the project is expected to be awarded during the early part next year.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

NSC injects $1.8M into Independence Three-Stage Cycle race

NSC injects $1.8M into Independence Three-Stage Cycle race

May 10, 2022

The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) yesterday, pedalled away with $1.8M in support from the National Sports Commission (NSC), towards the hosting of this year’s Independence Three-Stage road race....
Read More
Drayton, Callender lead National Chess Qualifiers

Drayton, Callender lead National Chess Qualifiers

May 10, 2022

League to reignite football passion in Ancient County

League to reignite football passion in Ancient...

May 10, 2022

15 Wkts fall as Poor top order batting continues despite 116-run stand between Singh & Bramble

15 Wkts fall as Poor top order batting continues...

May 10, 2022

Guyana makes History at CSEC Golf -114 Learners take PE Golf

Guyana makes History at CSEC Golf -114 Learners...

May 10, 2022

Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village KO Football… Diamond stands the test to claim tournament honours

Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village...

May 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]