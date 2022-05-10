Govt. invites bids for construction of Corentyne River Bridge

Kaieteur New – Following the recent contract signing for the Feasibility Study and Design of the Corentyne River Bridge, the government through the Ministry of Public Works has now issued an invitation for Expression of Interest (EOI) for contractors interested in constructing the structure.

According to an advertisement published in this newspaper on Sunday, the Corentyne River Bridge, which is a project being embarked on by both the governments of both Guyana and Suriname, will be constructed using the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Maintain (DBFOM) model. It will be done in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The bridge, which will span the Corentyne River from South Drain in Suriname to Moleson Creek in Guyana, is slated to have a life span of 100 years.

In the invitation, the Ministry stated that the responses to the EOI for pre-qualification should contain adequate information to be used by both governments to determine sufficient detail to guide the final form of the contract.

Responses must include conceptual design, preliminary costing, and proposals to maximise local content including local firms, suppliers and labour from both countries.

Further, EOIs should be submitted to both governments on July 5, 2022.

Last week, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill alongside Suriname’s Minister, Dr. Riad Nurmohamed, inked the contract for the feasibility study and design of the bridge with consultancy firm, WSP Caribbean Limited. The contract was awarded to the Trinidadian firm to the tune of US$2 million and is said to have a seven-month duration.

Edghill at the signing, which was held in Suriname, said that the bridge is more than just an infrastructure project. “It is a vision for the further development of two nations being realised. Development practitioners have agreed that bridges are key drivers of economic activity, ensuring the increased efficiency of trade, rapid exchange of ideas and quick access to services for those who need them most,” the Minister said.

Kaieteur News understands that the project is expected to be awarded during the early part next year.