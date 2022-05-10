Dem children mekkin’ plans too!

Latest update May 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 10, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem boys seh…
Kaieteur News – People mekkin’ all kinda plans fuh de future. Dem seh how Prezzie bicycle nah gat brakes. De way things moving in de country, is too fast to handle.
Dat is why people mekkin’ all kinda big plans. Dem talk how de way dem politicians talking bout development, we all should become rich by Christmas.
Is sheer investment yuh hearing bout. Every day is somebody building something or planning fuh build something. Deh even gat people wah planning but dem nah know wah dem planning.
Some ah dem mekkin’ big plans fuh dem children. Dem seh how dem children gat a great future ahead and suh dem planning fuh dem children. Dem boys meet a li’l child and decide to do wan interview with de child. De parents seh how de child smart and how a great future in store fuh he.
Suh dem boys ask de child wah he want from life now. De li’l boy seh: “Ah want a big house like de Vee Pee, a big car like de man with de shades and a big mouth like Glenn Lall!”
Nuff people want house as big as de Vee Pee. But yuh gat to wuk as ‘hard and honest’ as de Vee Pee did fuh get dat big house. But dat nah gan come with wishful thinking!
Nuff people want dem own fancy car. But yuh gat fuh be able fuh afford de huge taxes wah de GRA gan charge yuh fuh dem same fancy cars yuh like.
And if yuh want a big mouth like Glenn Lall, yuh gat to stand up fuh something. Otherwise yuh gan fall fuh anything.
Talk half. Leff half.
