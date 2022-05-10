Bartica man was stabbed to death while trying to make peace

Latest update May 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Even as an investigation continues into the stabbing to death of Alston Seon on Sunday, Kaieteur News has learnt that he was only trying to make peace between two men.
Seon was stabbed to death close to 02:00hrs at the corner of Third Street and Third Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven, in the vicinity of Futu’s Bar.
Kellon Creighton, a miner, is the man accused of killing him. He has since been taken into police custody.
Based on information received, Seon was hanging out with a friend and they were reportedly drinking a few beers with a group of women.
It is alleged that the suspect had attacked the friend and threatened to kill him but Seon had intervened. As a result, the suspect reportedly turned his attention to Seon and allegedly pulled out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed him to the chest.
Seon collapsed and had to be rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he died while receiving treatment – a development that has left his friends and relatives in a state of shock.
One of his friends posted on Facebook, “Wow gone so soon without saying good bye up to the other night u say good night to me i say back good night next morning see u on fb (Facebook) saying u dead wow u is not coming back why why u was a good friend u never show me a bad face u was a loving person nice guy”.
