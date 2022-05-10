Latest update May 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bartica man was stabbed to death while trying to make peace

May 10, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Even as an investigation continues into the stabbing to death of Alston Seon on Sunday, Kaieteur News has learnt that he was only trying to make peace between two men.
Seon was stabbed to death close to 02:00hrs at the corner of Third Street and Third Avenue, Bartica, Region Seven, in the vicinity of Futu’s Bar.

Kellon Creighton has been accused of killing Bartica man, Alston Seon

Kellon Creighton, a miner, is the man accused of killing him. He has since been taken into police custody.
Based on information received, Seon was hanging out with a friend and they were reportedly drinking a few beers with a group of women.
It is alleged that the suspect had attacked the friend and threatened to kill him but Seon had intervened. As a result, the suspect reportedly turned his attention to Seon and allegedly pulled out a knife from his pants waist and stabbed him to the chest.

Stabbed to death, Alston Seon

Seon collapsed and had to be rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he died while receiving treatment – a development that has left his friends and relatives in a state of shock.
One of his friends posted on Facebook, “Wow gone so soon without saying good bye up to the other night u say good night to me i say back good night next morning see u on fb (Facebook) saying u dead wow u is not coming back why why u was a good friend u never show me a bad face u was a loving person nice guy”.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

NSC injects $1.8M into Independence Three-Stage Cycle race

NSC injects $1.8M into Independence Three-Stage Cycle race

May 10, 2022

The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) yesterday, pedalled away with $1.8M in support from the National Sports Commission (NSC), towards the hosting of this year’s Independence Three-Stage road race....
Read More
Drayton, Callender lead National Chess Qualifiers

Drayton, Callender lead National Chess Qualifiers

May 10, 2022

League to reignite football passion in Ancient County

League to reignite football passion in Ancient...

May 10, 2022

15 Wkts fall as Poor top order batting continues despite 116-run stand between Singh & Bramble

15 Wkts fall as Poor top order batting continues...

May 10, 2022

Guyana makes History at CSEC Golf -114 Learners take PE Golf

Guyana makes History at CSEC Golf -114 Learners...

May 10, 2022

Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village KO Football… Diamond stands the test to claim tournament honours

Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village...

May 09, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / kaieteur[email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]