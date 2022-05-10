Another company certified to use Made in Guyana mark

Kaieteur News – Precision Global Inc. (PGI) on Monday, May 09, 2022, received its certification from the Guyana National Bureau of Standards’ (GNBS) to use the Made in Guyana Certification Mark on its products branded ‘Only Coconuts’.

The company joins two others which have met the quality requirements of the Made in Guyana Certification Programme.

The Certification ceremony was held at the PGI’s Swan Creek, Marudi, Soesdyke-Linden Highway manufacturing facility. In her feature address, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond noted that the Government supports initiatives which foster competitiveness of local companies.

“We are pleased to see this kind of response to this certification programme because we wish to see the private sector sharing in that vision whereby “Made in Guyana” is globally recognised as synonymous with quality, sustainable products, ethically produced with due care for our environment and for the lives and livelihoods of workers and communities,” the Minister said.

According to Minister Walrond, coconut products are in high demand regionally and internationally.This, she said, is reflected in the close to 10,000 metric tonnes of coconuts exported in 2020, as she urged the company to invest, innovate and expand their operations.

The Made in Guyana Mark will be placed on the labels of PGI’s virgin coconut oil, coconut flour, desiccated coconut, refined coconut oil and coconut chips.Executive Director (ag) of the GNBS, Ms. Ramrattie Karan highlighted that “the GNBS aims to help local businesses achieve a sense of pride and a higher level of competitiveness,” which will help to increase value added products produced locally and drive the use of local content.

The Certification is valid for a period of one year and is open to all local manufacturers.

Among the requirements to become certified, manufacturers must use at least 60 percent raw materials from Guyana and employ 70 percent Guyanese staff.In accepting the certificate, General Manager at PGI, Mr. Lesley Ramlall pointed to the work done by the company’s management and staff to ensure compliance. He said, “to be approved for the Made in Guyana Certification Mark is a clear indication of our commitment to ensure that our products are of the highest quality; so, every consumer that consumes our products must have that level of confidence that the product was manufactured under the strictest of hygienic conditions.”

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), which was key in the establishment of the Made in Guyana Certification Mark programme, was represented by its Executive Director Mr. Nizam Hassan. In brief remarks, he committed to supporting the programme and extended congratulations to the company.

The event was also addressed by Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PGI, Mr. Ravi Annand who joined virtually.

The Made in Guyana Certification Mark was unveiled by First Lady Arya Ali at the GNBS’ National Quality Awards Ceremony in October 2021. It is a registered mark that aims to provide recognition to locally manufactured products on the local and international markets and is a signature of quality for authentic Guyanese Products.

The Made in Guyana Certification will be monitored through surveillance visits by the GNBS to ensure the approved quality is maintained.

Applications are open for local manufacturers interested in getting their products certified. To get on board, business owners can contact the Certification Services Department on 219-0064-66 or email [email protected]