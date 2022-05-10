$520,000 bail for woman involved in Berbice fatal accident

Kaieteur News – The woman, who was involved in the accident with an Albion businessman and biker enthusiast on the Nigg Public Road last Friday, was granted bail in the sum of $520,000 on Monday.

This occurred even as the victim was laid to rest.

Khamwattie Karpen called ‘Pamela’, 35, a vendor of Lot 52 Fourth Street, South Public Road, Williamsburgh Squatting Area, Berbice, appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh to answer two charges.

Karpen was charged with a DUI (driving while her breath alcohol level exceeded the prescribed amount) and causing death by dangerous driving. She pleaded not guilty to the DUI and was granted bail in the sum of $20,000. In relation to the causing death charge, she was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was granted bail in the sum of $500,000. She was represented by attorney-at-law Rodwell Jagmohan and is set to return to court on May 25, 2022.

On Friday last, at approximately 05:30hrs, Rajendra Khadaroo called “Andy”, a father of one and a businessman of Albion Corentyne, Berbice, was riding his motorcycle without a helmet, reportedly at a fast rate, on the Nigg Public Road when he collided with motorcar HB 9593 which was being driven by Karpen.

Karpen was at the time heading east along the northern side of the public road when she turned in a southeastern direction into the street located near the Nigg Post Office. She reportedly turned into the path of Khadaroo who was heading west along the southern side of the road.

A post mortem examination conducted on the body of Khadaroo revealed that he died from multiple injuries and breathalyser tests done on Karpen gave readings of .94 and .98 respectively. The legal limit is .35 and below.

Meanwhile, many of the man’s relatives, friends and members of a bikers association, which he was a part of, on Sunday gathered at the location where the accident occurred to hold a candlelight vigil. He was laid to rest on Monday.