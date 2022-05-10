50 GDF ranks participating in Tradewinds exercise overseas

Kaieteur News – A total of 50 Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks are currently participating in the US-sponsored multination training exercise, EXERCISE TRADEWINDS 2022, which will span the period May 7 to 21 in Belize and Mexico.

According to a release from the GDF, 37 of its members, who departed Guyana recently, have joined 13 of their colleagues to participate in the exercise.

The Tradewinds exercise was initiated in 1984 and is known to be an annual training event that is sponsored by United States Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM). It is mainly focused on Caribbean nations and aims to efficiently prepare the military in Caribbean nations to take part in land operations and maritime security threats such as robbery, drug trafficking and terrorism.

The previous Tradewinds exercise, in 2021, was hosted in Guyana and saw 17 nations participating, including Guyana and the United States. At the end of the 2021, Tradewinds exercise, the USSOUTHCOM Director of exercises and coalition affairs, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Kevin Bostick, praised Guyana for successfully hosting the exercise.

With the eminent threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bostick said, there were many potential drawbacks but these were avoided, thanks to the efforts of the event planner and Lieutenant Colonel, Lloyd Souvenir of the GDF.

At the time, Botsick commented on the importance of the exercise stating that it not only strengthens the security efforts toward threats but also the exercise can build partnerships.

Next year, according to the GDF, the exercise will be held again in Guyana.