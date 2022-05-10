2 patients now in COVID-19 ICU – 3 new cases recorded

Latest update May 10th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Monday revealed that two persons are currently in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) receiving treatment.
From some 310 tests conducted within the last assessed 24-hour period, the Ministry, via its latest dashboard, stated that three new cases were recorded. The new infections, which were detected in Region Four – two cases, and Region Three – one case, have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 63,586.
The dashboard shows that three persons are now hospitalised, 124 are in home isolation and four are quarantined institutionally.
To date, a total of 62,229 persons have recovered.
