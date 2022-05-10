15 Wkts fall as Poor top order batting continues despite 116-run stand between Singh & Bramble

Harpy Eagles practice game at Providence…

On a rare day of sweltering heat yesterday at the Providence Stadium on a track with a tinge of grass and a hard and lightning fast outfield, Leon Johnson’s X1 were 158-5, replying to the paltry 119 made by Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s X1 when stumps were drawn on the opening day of the second and final three-day practice match before the Harpy Eagles depart for Trinidad next week Sunday.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul top-scored with 22, but only Kevon Anderson (18) and Kemol Savory (19) of the other batters passed 15.

Junior Sinclair was again among the wickets with 4-44 although he encountered ‘no-ball’ problems and overstepped the bowling crease six times.

Cameron (3-23) and Kemo Paul (2-19) also bowled well for Johnson’s X1 who slumped to 42-4 before Vishaul Singh, who scored 93 in Guyana’s one-wicket win against the Windwards in the opening round in Trinidad, and Anthony Bramble began ‘operation re-build’.

The pair showed excellent shot selection and taught the top order batters on both sides a lesson in building an innings.

They had put together 116 runs for the fifth wicket before Singh was run out off the last ball of the day for a responsible 50 from 139 minutes from 95 balls with eight fours.

Bramble was unbeaten on 67 decorated with 10 fours and six.

Ronsford Beaton, who last played First Class cricket in March 2016 and has been included in the Harpy Eagles touring party, looked very impressive and bowled with genuine pace to remove Tevin Imlach (15) before bowling Akshaya Persaud, who spent 34 minutes at the crease for an 18-ball duck.

Neil Smith, also working up good pace with the new ball, bowled Chanderpaul Hemraj (6) and trapped Johnson LBW for four.

Beaton has so far had 2-20, while Smith finished the day with 2-17 as15 wickets tumbled on the opening day.

Earlier, West Indies under19 player Matthew Nandu (1) was dismissed at 8-1 by the lively 25-year-old Berbician Cameron, who, in an impressive spell also removed West Indies U-16 Batter Mavindra Dindyal (6) at 24-3.

Clinton Pestano then got rid of Skipper Chanderpaul who reached the boundary fours in a 72-mininte innings as his team slipped to 37-3.

Kevlon Anderson, who spent 62 minutes at the crease for 18, was joined by Kemol Savory who reached the boundary three times in 19 and the pair added 32 for the fourth wicket.

Anderson, who again looked set for a big score, failed to control one that bounced and turned from Junior Sinclair and was taken at short leg at 55-4.

Sachin Singh deposited Anthony Adams for the only six in the innings but did not last long; being bowled by Sinclair for 13 on the stroke of Lunch with the score on 67-5 from 27 overs.

After the interval, Savory edged Cameron, the only uncapped player in the Harpy Eagles squad for their last three games, to the Keeper at 79-6.

Junior Sinclair dismissed his unrelated namesake Kevin for 15 at 106-7 before Paul sent back Gudakesh Motie (4) and Beaton (0) with the score on 110.

Sinclair polished off the innings by having Smith for 12 with three fours to end a poor display of batting.

Today is the second day and play is scheduled to commence at 10 AM. (Sean Devers)