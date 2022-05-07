WDCA/Odyssey Sightseeing Tours 50-over tourney Savory slams ton, Sookdeo, Gomes grab 5 for

An attacking century from Kemol Savory and five-wicket hauls from Anil Sookdeo Jamal Gomes highlighted the latest round of matches in the West Demerara Cricket Association/ Odyssey Sightseeing Tours 50-over tournament last Sunday.

At West Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Demerara Police beat favorite Cornelia Ida by 67 runs. Batting first, Police made 285 for 7 from the 50 overs. Kemol Savory struck a classy 184 not out which included fourteen fours and nine sixes while extras contributed 51. Bowling for Cornelia Ida, Ushardava Balgobin took 2 for 52 and Akshaya Persaud had 2 for 66.

Cornelia Ida responded with 218 all out in 38.3 overs. Vaickesh Dhaniram top scored with 71 which contained two fours and six sixes while Azmudeen Dhaniram made 33 and Akshay Persaud 20. Bowling for Police, Emmanuel Chrisnauth claimed 3 for 40 and Savory 2 for 51.

At Zeeburg, the host trashed Windsor Forest center team by nine wickets. Batting first, Windsor Forest were bowled out for 154 in 32 .4 overs. Rajiv Kadanauth scored an attractive 84 which includes eight fours and five sixes. Bowling for Zeeburg, pacer Jamal Gomes was impressive with the ball picking up 5 for 21 while Mark Jeffers took 3 for 21. Zeeburg, in reply raced to 157 for 1 in 13.4 overs. Aggressive left handed opener Ricardo Poloram slammed 96 with three fours and 11 sixes while Ronaldo Renee supported with 34 not out.

At Uitvlugt, Windsor Forest beat Shamrock by five wickets. Batting first, Shamrock struggled to 90 all out. Alim Khali scored 30 as Raylex Payne bagged 4 for 14, Deendyal Guyadeen took 3 for 23 and Abdallah Wazidali 2 for 18. Windsor Forest replied with 91 for 5 in 26.3 overs. Kenzo Baksh scored 34 not out and Avinash Ganesh 30.

At Meten-Meer-Zorg, Meten-Meer-Zorg ‘B’ beat Meten-Meer-Zorg ‘A’ by one wicket in a low scoring match.

Batting first, Meten-Meer-Zorg struggled to 73 all out with Adrian Johnson scoring 19. The ‘B’ team captain Anil Sookdeo was very economical taking 5 for 14 from six overs, he was well supported by Vishal Jaigobin 2 for 11 and Vinod Rajkumar 2 for 15. In reply the ‘B’ team recovered from 4-5 to win the encounter. Ellian White and Rajkumar saw the team to victory with 17 and 13 respectively. Ryan Persaud also supported with 12 not out as Reyaz Khan and Levroy Miggings had 3 wickets each for 11 and 21 runs respectively while Sheldon Alexender took 2 for 21.