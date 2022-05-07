Top honours to be decided tonight

Latest update May 7th, 2022 12:57 AM
May 07, 2022 Sports
Guinness Greatest of the Streets…
Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship will be decided tonight with the staging of the semi-final and grand finale, as defending champion Swag Entertainment battles Silver Bullets, and DC Ballers oppose Amazings at the Christianburg Hardcourt.
Swag Entertainment defeated Darkside 2-0 in their quarterfinal section to move one step closer to retaining their title. On the other hand, Silver Bullets overcame an emerging Germans outfit 2-1 in their quarterfinal meeting.
While on the other hand, the experienced Amazings unit made light work of High Rollers 3-1 in the previous section, and DC Ballers bested Whap-Whap 1-0 in an unlikely win.
Winners of the semi-final matches will progress to the championship match. The losers will contest the third-place playoff. The eventual tournament victor will pocket $300,000 and the championship trophy.
They will also earn an automatic berth to the national championship. The runner-up will receive $200,000, and the corresponding accolade. The third and the fourth-place finisher will walk away with $100,000, and $70,000 respectively.
