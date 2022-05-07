Latest update May 7th, 2022 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Top honours to be decided tonight

May 07, 2022 Sports

Guinness Greatest of the Streets…

Scenes from the earlier action in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition at the Silver City hard-court.

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship will be decided tonight with the staging of the semi-final and grand finale, as defending champion Swag Entertainment battles Silver Bullets, and DC Ballers oppose Amazings at the Christianburg Hardcourt.
Swag Entertainment defeated Darkside 2-0 in their quarterfinal section to move one step closer to retaining their title. On the other hand, Silver Bullets overcame an emerging Germans outfit 2-1 in their quarterfinal meeting.
While on the other hand, the experienced Amazings unit made light work of High Rollers 3-1 in the previous section, and DC Ballers bested Whap-Whap 1-0 in an unlikely win.

Action at the Silver City Hard-court in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition.

Winners of the semi-final matches will progress to the championship match. The losers will contest the third-place playoff. The eventual tournament victor will pocket $300,000 and the championship trophy.
They will also earn an automatic berth to the national championship. The runner-up will receive $200,000, and the corresponding accolade. The third and the fourth-place finisher will walk away with $100,000, and $70,000 respectively.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

WDCA/Odyssey Sightseeing Tours 50-over tourney Savory slams ton, Sookdeo, Gomes grab 5 for

WDCA/Odyssey Sightseeing Tours 50-over tourney Savory slams ton,...

May 07, 2022

An attacking century from Kemol Savory and five-wicket hauls from Anil Sookdeo Jamal Gomes highlighted the latest round of matches in the West Demerara Cricket Association/ Odyssey Sightseeing Tours...
Read More
Quarterfinals unravel tonight

Quarterfinals unravel tonight

May 07, 2022

Top honours to be decided tonight

Top honours to be decided tonight

May 07, 2022

GFA to commence 2022 with Snr Men’s League on May 15

GFA to commence 2022 with Snr Men’s League on...

May 07, 2022

GCB names Guyana Harpy Eagles squad for remaining three rounds of West Indies C/ship

GCB names Guyana Harpy Eagles squad for remaining...

May 07, 2022

Rain badly affects UCCA Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket competition

Rain badly affects UCCA Vishnu Super Store Inter...

May 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]