Still waiting on GTT

Dear Editor

I am forced to once again publicly voice my utter dissatisfaction with the Customer Service of Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT).

Over a year ago I made an application by email at the Head Office at Brickdam, for a landline telephone service. I received a response from Ms. HABINA BOURNE a Customer Service Representative (CSR) of the company who acknowledged my application for the service and apologised for the delay since I was waiting for over a year ago.

Following that I was contacted by Ms. Stacy Leslie who informed me that a technician will visit and inspect the area before I could get the telephone service to my home. The technician visited and informed me that my property is located in an un-engineered area which means GTT will be unable to provide me with landline telephone service.

I could not understand why it is so, because my property is situated at Foulis which is approximately 14 miles from Georgetown, and lies between Paradise and Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara, and residence living in the proximity of the area are with Telephone service except for those living in the same street with me.

It seems as though GTT has a discriminate policy when it comes to providing its service to the great nation of ours, because how only one street in Foulis can be deemed as an un-engineered area when other section/street of Foulis and nearby communities as well like Annandale, Buxton, Paradise, Enmore and Haslington are not.

A year ago I also applied to GPL for electricity and the street was without lantern post and GPL put down the lantern post in the street and within one month they run the cable and my property got electricity, so why this could not be the same with GTT? All it required is a telephone line to be connected from Foulis Public Road to my house which about five minutes walking distance from the Public Road in the street.

I have seen over the past years many areas developed into housing schemes such as La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank of Demerara (WBD), Diamond Housing Scheme (EBD) and Pradoville

Two housing schemes at Sparendaam on the East Coast of Demerara ( ECD) were without basic amenities, such as water, electricity and telephone service, and residences of those communities were provided with those services, why some sections and residents of Foulis should be treated differently. I don’t think it is fair.

In frustration and hoping for some result, I have written Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP, the Buxton/Foulis Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) chairperson, Roger Evelyn and Mr. Damian Blackburn, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), more than seven days ago. I have received no response. I hope that by the publication of this letter someone will take note and bring an end to the discrimination policy that seemly exit at GTT so that I could get the telephone service like others.

Yours sincerely

Rayvonne P Bourne