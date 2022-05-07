Name de factory after de Vee Pee

Latest update May 7th, 2022 12:57 AM
May 07, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Is wah wrang with Freddie? He talking how de PPP must name something after Kanhai.
And dem boys agree. De man was a great man. In fact even today, people does compare de man even with Sobers and how, unlike de batsman of today, nuff time he use tuh play cricket pon uncovered pitches.
De man deserve to be honoured. But don’t tell dat to dem PPP leaders. Dem believe dem is heaven’s gift to Guyana. Is dem and dem alone, dem believe, bin fight fuh freedom and democracy in Guyana.
Dem weak-kneed. Dem frighten fuh rename Arrival Day, Indian Arrival Day. Dem believe if yuh honour one, yuh gat fuh do de odder. And suh dem does do neither.
Sure yuh gat to honour Kanhai and Lloyd and Hooper and Sarwan. But how yuh gan leff out de stalwarts of de PPP. Nah fuhget Nokta. Nah fuhget Reepu. Nah fuhget Collymore. Nah fuhget Rohee. Nah fughet Janet. Nah fuhget Feroze. Nah fuhget Roger. And nah fuhget Indra and Navin. In de eyes of de old PPP, dem is de real heroes. And even dem nah gan get something name after dem yet.
But dem gat de new PPP and dem conceited. Dem believe dat dem gat one champion and one champion alone. Dat is de Vee Pee. Dem talk how de man is de champion of de Earth. Is dah man wah dem does call de bass.
And nutting nah named after de Vee Pee yet. Dem boys wan named de Skeldon Sugar Factory, de new one, after he.
Talk half. Leff half!
