Man arms self with cutlass to fend off bicycle bandits

May 07, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Security cameras on Thursday captured a man using a cutlass to fend off four bicycle bandits who ambushed him along a street in Alberttown, Georgetown. The footage seen by this media house even showed that one of the man’s attackers appeared to be armed with handgun.

Screen grab showing the man fending off the bandits with a cutlass.

He was attacked by the gang of delinquents just after 06:00hrs on Thursday.
CCTV cameras from nearby buildings captured the gang of four men on bicycles patrolling the street. They made a few circles and then zeroed in on a target; a man dressed in short denim jeans and a black jersey. He was also riding a bicycle.
The men rode up from behind and began to circle him. As they closed in, one of them drew an object from his waist that appeared to be a handgun but the victim quickly jumped of his bike and armed himself with a huge cutlass that was strapped to the bar.
He let go off his bicycle and advanced towards them with his cutlass ready to defend himself. Upon seeing this, the bandit armed with the gun put it back in his waist and rode off with the others.

