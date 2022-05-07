Local non-profit celebrates 6 years of helping nation’s athletes, less fortunate

– Working to help mom of 3 with a disability finish home before May eviction

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – “The purpose of life is not only to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honourable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” This quote by Ralph Waldo Emerson, a famous American philosopher and abolitionist, perfectly characterizes the work and passion of the Guyana Committee of Services (GCOS).

The non-profit since coming into existence in 2016 and led by a group of unselfish and hardworking friends has hosted numerous fund raising events to lightening the burden faced by many citizens today.

This month, GCOS celebrates six years of being utterly devoted to helping others. To commemorate the occasion, the organization will be hosting several events this month.

In fact, GCOS recently kicked off its sixth-anniversary celebration with a church service with one of its founding members and former professional boxer, Mr. Clive Atwell. The service was held at the Agricola Methodist Church where gears, weights, rackets and other sports equipment were subsequently distributed to the youths and children of the Agricola community.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, Mr. Linden ‘Jumbie’ Jones, a founding member of GCOS and celebrated Guyanese entertainer shared that he feels a deep sense of honour to be part of the organization that was born out of the need to give ordinary folks solutions and hope in times of distress. He shared that the committee is a not-for-profit, apolitical organization that engages in humanitarian gestures, particularly in situations in which persons in sports and culture are adversely affected by the vicissitudes of life.

The founding member and well known comedian said the entity offers timely material assistance to alleviate and in some cases, eliminate anxieties associated with sudden misfortune in the lives of individuals who are often overwhelmed by circumstances beyond their control.

He disclosed as well some of the ways the organisation receives donations. He said this is done through the hosting of raffles, bingo, concerts and other activities.

As such, he stated that for this year’s anniversary the organisation will be hosting a softball cricket competition, a table tennis tournament, a 5k run, and an all-day event that will feature a stage show, a game show and dance.

“So for this year’s anniversary we have a softball cricket competition and that competition started in Berbice, but we are still looking for other teams in Linden, Georgetown and Essequibo to participate,” Jones shared.

The 11-a-side competition is set to attract the leading softball teams in the country vying for some attractive cash prizes and accompanying trophies. The entrance fee per team is $10,000 and the champion’s side is guaranteed $100,000, while the runner-up will receive $50,000 and third to be awarded $25,000. All teams will be provided with 12 red supreme balls, which is the ball of preference for this tournament.

Jones added that if there is a team in the different counties that are interested in participating in the softball cricket competition, they can contact Mr. Rajan Tiwari on 652 – 9570.

Jones further shared that on May 15, there will be a 5k run at the National Park. The health and fitness run and walk is scheduled to commence at 16:00hrs in the National Park then go into Thomas Road, onto Vlissengen Road into Clive Lloyd Drive, then into Camp Street, and back to Thomas Road, Thomas Lands to finish at the National Park.

The categorizes of this event are: Open Athlete, Masters, Juniors, and Children who will do one lap in the National Park, while President Dr. Irfan Ali is expected to start the race. Anyone desirous of participating in this activity can contact Mr. Leslie Black on 650-5868.

“We also plan on having a table tennis competition in Berbice; however we are having difficulties with getting a venue.” Jones added that due to the fact that there is the Guyana Table Tennis Association in Georgetown they opted to keep the competition out of town.

“To wrap up things by month end and to continue our year round activities, on May 28, we will be hosting a show and dance, what we call a game show, stage show and dance,” Jones said.

He disclosed that the event will be held at Poolside, Angoy’s Avenue, Berbice. “There will be prizes to be won. A smart TV, several electronic tablets and smart phones, so I’m encouraging people to come out and be a part of our event,” he said too.

According to him, there will also be a wide variety of local artists performing. Jones further said, “We would like members of the public to listen up because some of the dates are subject to change and we are looking forward to their support because they will be supporting a worthy cause and the funds will also be going towards our sportsmen and women in Guyana.”

ROCKELL MARTIN

Jones shared that to also commemorate its sixth anniversary, GCOS is hoping to raise enough funds to complete a house for a 34-year-old mom with a disability and her three children before they get evicted May month end.

Thirty-four-year-old Rockell Martin is a single mother of a 16, seven and three-year-old who are in dire need of assistance. Rockell got married in August 2010 but later developed health issues which caused her to not only lose her ability to walk properly but her husband also parted ways.

Rockell and her children along with her mother, aunt and cousins were all living together at Fort Ordinance, Berbice. Due to the fact that she is disabled, Rockell’s mother and aunt was the breadwinner of the home.

However, Rockell’s mother contracted the Coronavirus in 2021 and subsequently succumbed – not long after, Rockell’s aunt also contracted the Coronavirus and succumbed.

Following the death of her mother and aunt, Rockell’s life once again came crashing down.

After learning of Rockell’s story, GCOS embarked on an unselfish project to build a home for the young lady and her children.

“So we are building a house for her. The house is almost completed but we are out of funds. If I am to average, I’ll say we need about $1M more to be able to complete the house,” Jones said before adding, “this month she would be evicted from her house so we are hoping to have the house completed for Rockell by month end.”

The organisation will be hosting a fund raising event in front of Payless Variety Store, located at 42 Wellington Street, Georgetown, today [Saturday]. If you are desirous of assisting the family you can leave a donation in the box that will be in front of the store.

You can also contact Rockell on 612-2817 and you can listen to her tell her story. (See link: https://fb.watch/cQb19cXXhc/)

GCOS

With respect to the genesis of GCOS and its life work thus far, Jones reiterated that it is a non-governmental organisation which came into existence following assistance that was provided to former professional boxer Mr. Clive Atwell when he needed money for a surgery back in 2016.

“He needed monies for an emergency surgery so we came together as a group of friends and we held concerts. We even went overseas for the Independence Day cricket and we went around and explained the situation and we raised more funds for Mr. Atwell,” Jones explained.

He added that it was a success story so they decided to form a committee with the goal of helping Guyanese sportsmen and women who were in need. “We support our athletes, whether it is cricket, football, or table tennis we support all Guyanese sportsmen and women who need that extra push.”

During 2016, the committee provided a small financial reward to athletes and coaches who were successful at the CARIFTA Games, while the mothers of four athletes were each acknowledged with a gift on Mother’s Day. The committee also made a donation to the Linden Track Club.

In 2017, the Committee provided ‘out-of-pocket’ allowances to all athletes who participated in the CARIFTA Games and this was repeated in 2018 for athletes who participated in the Commonwealth Games in Australia. Sponsorship was also provided for the Aliann Pompey 3rd International Meet at Leonora and for a Musical Workshop for aspiring entertainers and DJs in Bartica.

In 2021, GCOS shared that it built a home for Ms. Anesa Clementson, the woman that was living in a tent with her three children at Mora Camp Bartica. With the help of donations the organisation was able to build a comfortable house for the family and also semi-furnished the place.

In April 2022, GCOS stepped up to be a benefactor for local sportsmen and women. They made presentations of cash to each of the CARIFTA Games athletes prior to their departure for Jamaica. The tokens of appreciation were to help offset whatever personal needs may arise in the ‘Land of Wood and Water’ during their sojourn.

The committee also recently concluded its running shoes project where over 700 quality shoes were distributed to athletes’ country wide.

According to Jones, they created a Facebook page [Guyana Committee of Services] to show citizens what they have been doing with the funds that they receive. “We also have Parmasar accounting firm. They cover our accounting, since we want to be transparent with all the monies we receive.”

Jones also shared that the committee has had the good fortune to have several reputable businesses as their founding benefactors. They include Payless Variety Stores located in Georgetown, Vreed-en-Hoop and New Amsterdam; Star Party Rentals, Sterling Products, Reggie Baichan of Reggie’s Wholesale Store and Mark Kazim (Chineeman).

Notably, no office bearer of the Guyana Committee of Services derives any fiscal benefit from the proceeds of fund-raising endeavours.

JOIN THE TEAM

If you are enthusiastic about helping others, feel free to join the GCOS team as a volunteer. The team currently has 30 active members and is looking for more volunteers. Contact can be made with Mr. Linden ‘Jumbie’ Jones on 622-2485.

Join the team as they continue to be a testimony to their motto: Help Us, Help Others. For updates on the events, you can visit GCOS Facebook page. (See link: https://www.facebook.com/Guyana-Committee-of-Services-108753544685665)