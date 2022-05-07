Jumbo Jet inks deal to be sole distributor of ‘brand new’ Sinotruk trucks

– aims to meet growing demands of contractors

Kaieteur News – With Guyana’s expanding economy which is being complemented by many construction projects, there is a growing need for reliable equipment to meet the demands of contractors if they are to successfully execute their work.

To this end, Sinotruk Inc., the largest Chinese truck supplier, has partnered with Jumbo Jet Auto Sales to provide over 500 brand new trucks that are expected to be of benefit to the contractors.

Founded by Nasrudeen Mohamed, Jumbo Jet is said to be Guyana’s largest importer of agricultural machinery and trucks.

In a release, Jumbo Jet revealed that Taonaijie, General Manager of the Caribbean Sinotruk International, and Nasrudeen Mohamed recently finalised an agreement of over US$40 million which was signed on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

This agreement will see the 500 brand new trucks coming from China to Guyana in the next few years with Jumbo Jet Auto Sales being the sole distributor.

“There will be all types of trucks available for sale to meet any demand. Some options include, but not limited to, dump trucks, tractor unit/hauler, flat bed, all-wheel drive, 8X4, 6X6, 6X4 and much more. The purchase of spare parts will also be available,” the release outlined.

Nasrudeen Junior Mohamed, speaking at the signing said, the demand for better quality trucks is growing in Guyana due to the rapid workload increase. In fact, a study was done by Jumbo Jet Auto Sales which revealed the depreciation of the trucks to last only one to five years whereas brand-new trucks are able to work efficiently for 10 years.

General Manager of the Caribbean for Sinotruk, Taonaijie, said, the signing was important to his company to work with a reputable distributor such as Jumbo Jet. Further, he stated that Sinotruk is the number one brand of heavy-duty truck in China.

Meanwhile, Nasrudeen Mohamed expressed optimism for the partnership since he is of the firm belief that it would help to provide brand new quality trucks to his community “so they can also reap the benefits and expand their business ventures.”

For being able to support the booming economy as the only distributor, Nasrudeen Mohamed said he is grateful.

Jumbo Jet Auto Sales offers a lucrative credit system to each customer, providing the option to pay for items on an instalment basis, regardless of the quantity purchased.

It was revealed that Nasrudeen Mohamed has always been passionate and proud to help people and businesses succeed.

The partnership with Sinotruk, according to the release, has long been awaited and Nasrudeen Mohamed knows “truck owners will be eager to purchase” the new trucks as they arrive.

According to Taonaijie, his company will try its best to satisfy the Guyanese market and is hoping to make Guyana the centre of the Caribbean market given the expected economic boom from the oil resources.

Jumbo Jet Auto Sales will also be able to establish more job opportunity across Georgetown due to the influx of brand new trucks being imported; many new showrooms will be created to display the variety of trucks available for sale.

“In the near future, you can expect an assembling factory to be established in Guyana, which in term will lower the cost and create more jobs in various expertises,” the release added.

