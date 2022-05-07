Is there a will to return Georgetown to the Garden City status?

Dear Editor,

I remember the days when Georgetown was proudly referred to as the GARDEN CITY. Regretfully, sadly and unfortunately, today and for the past 30 or so years, it has descended into the GARBAGE CITY, and referred to as such by locals, visitors and foreigners.

I recently had to go to someone at 322 New Market Street, North Cummingsburg, incidentally immediately opposite the GEORGETOWN PUBLIC HOSPITAL and was appalled at the garbage and stench emanating from the vacant lot adjacent to the building I had to visit. It is obviously a dumping ground for garbage from the various stands that now form part of the landscape of not only this part of Georgetown, but most of the areas where there are opportunities to make a “quick dollar”, regardless and with absolutely no consideration for the health and safety of persons who HAVE to frequent those areas. There is a proliferation of what I consider to be both permanent and “make shift” structures selling from food to items needed by patients in the hospital, and I dare say anything in between.

I saw, a few weeks ago, very high level publicity of a “clean up campaign” led by no one else than His Excellency the President, in the City of Georgetown, which was followed up by other high level functionaries in the government, in other areas of Guyana.

Unfortunately, the “other side” of the political scenario felt it convenient to boycott that commendable effort, and what some considered, out of shame, did their own semi clean up soon after.

Both campaigns, according to popular opinion went “to waste”, absolutely no pun intended.

Is the City Council and the Pandit Mayor (and their predecessors, including the ELDER, Hamilton Green, under whose Mayorship this deterioration started) unaware of what Georgetown has become? Are these persons not ashamed to know that they are presiding over a City that is STINK and can be a prime participant for an epidemic waiting to happen?

As I’ve said and written on before, I am of the opinion that the City Council as presently constituted has proven themselves to be incapable of solving not only this problem but other equally important matters of the City, and call upon the Government to seriously consider the appointment of an Interim Management Council, as was done in the past, to manage the City properly.

In the interim, I hope that this letter “catches the eye” of someone in authority to immediately change the location of the garbage dump opposite the Georgetown Public hospital and relocate it to its proper place, in the interest of those who live and frequent that area.

It would be extremely easy to find and prosecute the violators of the dumping in this and other areas, but ONLY if there is the will to do so.

Regards,

Harry N. Nawbatt