Guyana records 6 new COVID-19 cases

May 07, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday revealed that within the last 24-hour period, six new COVID-19 cases were recorded.
The new infections, which have brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,539, were detected in Region Four which recorded two, Region Six which recorded three and Region Three which recorded one.
Also, the Ministry’s dashboard shows that one patient is still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Additionally, one person is in institutional isolation, 99 are in home isolation and to date, a total of 62,210 persons have recovered from the virus.

