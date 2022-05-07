GFA to commence 2022 with Snr Men’s League on May 15

The Georgetown Football Association (GFA) will commence its season on Sunday, May 15th, 2022 with its Senior Men’s League as competitive Football returns to the City.

The 16-team tournament has been divided into two zones of eight teams each and the action will commence on Sunday May 15 at the Police Sports Club ground Eve Leary with a double header.

The action opens with Ordis facing-off with Black Pearl from 4:00pm while from 7:00pm Police and Fruta Conquerors will battle.

On Thursday, May 5 last, there was a launch at the Georgetown Football Club of the League. First Vice President Dirk Exeter, who is standing in as the acting President, chaired the meeting and declared the commencement of the tournament. The GFA clubs along with their Elite Clubs attended the launch.

The GFA clubs received equipment from VP Mr. Exceter for their preparation. The rules were handed out for the club’s perusal.