Latest update May 7th, 2022 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Businessman dies in Corentyne accident

May 07, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A motorcycle enthusiast is now dead following a head-on collision with an intoxicated female driver. Dead is Rajendra Khadaroo called ‘Andy’, 41, of lot 4(B) Albion, Corentyne, Berbice.
The driver of the car bearing licence plate number HB 9593 has been identified as Khamwattie Mangar Karpen called ‘Pamela’, The 35-year-old is a vendor of Lot 52 4th Street South Public Road, Williamsburgh Squatting Area, Corentyne, Berbice.

Kaieteur News was informed that the incident occurred at approximately 05:00 hrs on May 6, 2022 on the Nigg Public Road (opposite the Nigg Post Office).

Karpen was heading east along the northern side of the public road allegedly in an intoxicated state when she turned in a southeastern direction and into the path of Khadaroo who was heading west along the southern side of the road. The motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet at the time and who was reportedly proceeding at a fast rate, crashed into the left side front bumper of the car, ripping it apart.
Khadaroo pitched off the bike and landed on the windscreen of the car before falling to the road’s surface. He received multiple injuries about his head and body and was picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the car was subsequently taken into custody at the Albion Police Station and breathalyzer tests were conducted. Those tests read 94 and 98 micrograms respectively, which is way above the legal limit.

Meanwhile, a post mortem examination conducted on the body of Khadaroo, revealed that he died from multiple injuries.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

WDCA/Odyssey Sightseeing Tours 50-over tourney Savory slams ton, Sookdeo, Gomes grab 5 for

WDCA/Odyssey Sightseeing Tours 50-over tourney Savory slams ton,...

May 07, 2022

An attacking century from Kemol Savory and five-wicket hauls from Anil Sookdeo Jamal Gomes highlighted the latest round of matches in the West Demerara Cricket Association/ Odyssey Sightseeing Tours...
Read More
Quarterfinals unravel tonight

Quarterfinals unravel tonight

May 07, 2022

Top honours to be decided tonight

Top honours to be decided tonight

May 07, 2022

GFA to commence 2022 with Snr Men’s League on May 15

GFA to commence 2022 with Snr Men’s League on...

May 07, 2022

GCB names Guyana Harpy Eagles squad for remaining three rounds of West Indies C/ship

GCB names Guyana Harpy Eagles squad for remaining...

May 07, 2022

Rain badly affects UCCA Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket competition

Rain badly affects UCCA Vishnu Super Store Inter...

May 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]