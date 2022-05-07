Businessman dies in Corentyne accident

Latest update May 7th, 2022 12:57 AM
May 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A motorcycle enthusiast is now dead following a head-on collision with an intoxicated female driver. Dead is Rajendra Khadaroo called ‘Andy’, 41, of lot 4(B) Albion, Corentyne, Berbice.
The driver of the car bearing licence plate number HB 9593 has been identified as Khamwattie Mangar Karpen called ‘Pamela’, The 35-year-old is a vendor of Lot 52 4th Street South Public Road, Williamsburgh Squatting Area, Corentyne, Berbice.
Kaieteur News was informed that the incident occurred at approximately 05:00 hrs on May 6, 2022 on the Nigg Public Road (opposite the Nigg Post Office).
Karpen was heading east along the northern side of the public road allegedly in an intoxicated state when she turned in a southeastern direction and into the path of Khadaroo who was heading west along the southern side of the road. The motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet at the time and who was reportedly proceeding at a fast rate, crashed into the left side front bumper of the car, ripping it apart.
Khadaroo pitched off the bike and landed on the windscreen of the car before falling to the road’s surface. He received multiple injuries about his head and body and was picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The driver of the car was subsequently taken into custody at the Albion Police Station and breathalyzer tests were conducted. Those tests read 94 and 98 micrograms respectively, which is way above the legal limit.
Meanwhile, a post mortem examination conducted on the body of Khadaroo, revealed that he died from multiple injuries.
