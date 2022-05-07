Latest update May 7th, 2022 12:28 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Barbershop at Golden Grove stealing electricity: GPL failing to act

May 07, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

I am forced to pen this mail to your newspaper letters column due to what I regard, as a reputable company as the Guyana Power and Light failing to act appropriately on several complaints I have made to the entity as it relates to a Barbershop that is illegally operating at Lot 2, Section A Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara, on my land that they weren’t given permission by me to operate. They are stealing electricity.
I have evidence to prove that this illegally operated Barbershop owes the Guyana Power and Light over $1M dollars in electricity bills and has been stealing power from wires attached to the post that is directly In front of the shop.
As an overseas-based Guyanese and with the Government calling on us to return to assist in the country’s development, how can we do so when people are trying to steal our property and is being aided by public entities that encourage wrong doings. I therefore call on the relevant authorities to investigate this matter urgently, and take the necessary action against these defaulters as I have already taken mine against an illegal structure been placed on my property and operating without proper authorization.
Yours Truly,
Property Owner

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

WDCA/Odyssey Sightseeing Tours 50-over tourney Savory slams ton, Sookdeo, Gomes grab 5 for

WDCA/Odyssey Sightseeing Tours 50-over tourney Savory slams ton,...

May 07, 2022

An attacking century from Kemol Savory and five-wicket hauls from Anil Sookdeo Jamal Gomes highlighted the latest round of matches in the West Demerara Cricket Association/ Odyssey Sightseeing Tours...
Read More
Quarterfinals unravel tonight

Quarterfinals unravel tonight

May 07, 2022

Top honours to be decided tonight

Top honours to be decided tonight

May 07, 2022

GFA to commence 2022 with Snr Men’s League on May 15

GFA to commence 2022 with Snr Men’s League on...

May 07, 2022

GCB names Guyana Harpy Eagles squad for remaining three rounds of West Indies C/ship

GCB names Guyana Harpy Eagles squad for remaining...

May 07, 2022

Rain badly affects UCCA Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket competition

Rain badly affects UCCA Vishnu Super Store Inter...

May 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]