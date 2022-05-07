Barbershop at Golden Grove stealing electricity: GPL failing to act

Dear Editor,

I am forced to pen this mail to your newspaper letters column due to what I regard, as a reputable company as the Guyana Power and Light failing to act appropriately on several complaints I have made to the entity as it relates to a Barbershop that is illegally operating at Lot 2, Section A Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara, on my land that they weren’t given permission by me to operate. They are stealing electricity.

I have evidence to prove that this illegally operated Barbershop owes the Guyana Power and Light over $1M dollars in electricity bills and has been stealing power from wires attached to the post that is directly In front of the shop.

As an overseas-based Guyanese and with the Government calling on us to return to assist in the country’s development, how can we do so when people are trying to steal our property and is being aided by public entities that encourage wrong doings. I therefore call on the relevant authorities to investigate this matter urgently, and take the necessary action against these defaulters as I have already taken mine against an illegal structure been placed on my property and operating without proper authorization.

Yours Truly,

Property Owner