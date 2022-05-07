Latest update May 7th, 2022 12:28 AM
May 07, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
The constant standard response to the minimum wage proposal has been receiving Cabinet’s ‘active consideration’. This response says nothing but buying time from the perceived interfering media. Active consideration at snail’s pace, may lead to the issue falling off the radar.
Shamshun Mohamed
