Active consideration at snail’s pace

May 07, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

The constant standard response to the minimum wage proposal has been receiving Cabinet’s ‘active consideration’. This response says nothing but buying time from the perceived interfering media. Active consideration at snail’s pace, may lead to the issue falling off the radar.

Shamshun Mohamed

