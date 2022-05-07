‘Abusive’ businessman struggles to find legal representation

Kaieteur News – Devanand Singh, the kitty businessman charged on April 1, with the brutal assault of a female relative, is struggling to find a lawyer to represent him in court.

On Thursday, a signed letter from Attorney-at-law Bernard Da Silva to Magistrate Leron Daly surfaced on the various social media platforms and its contents revealed that he no longer wants to be associated with the case.In the letter Da Silva wrote, “I am on record as defense counsel in the matter at caption (Police vs Devanand Singh) which is schedule to continue on the 6th of May, 2022, for report and disclosure. I respectively request that my name be removed from the record as defense counsel in the said matter. Certain ethical and other considerations have influenced my decision to wholly withdraw and discontinue all further involvement in this matter.”

Da Silva further pointed out in the letter that he had already notified Singh that he will no longer be his lawyer.

Information reaching Kaieteur News is that Da Silva is the second lawyer that refused to defend Singh in a case that went viral on social media.

Singh was caught on camera cuffing, slapping and stomping a female relative to the ground in the presence of his employees at his clothing store, Brands2Go, located in Kitty, Georgetown.

The assault reportedly took place on March, 25 but it was not until the victim decided to share her story publicly in an interview with Journalist, Leroy Smith, that Singh really came under the spotlight for his wrongful actions.His relative had told Smith that after being assaulted, she was imprisoned in his house and was only able to free herself by unplugging some security cameras and escaping when he and his wife were not around.

She reported the assault soon after to police and Singh was arrested and later charged on April 1, for assault and threatening to shoot her.

The ranks who took her report and investigated the matter are also under investigation by the police force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) for allegedly mishandling the case.

Singh had since tried to justify his action by facilitating a public interview with social media personality “Guyanese Critic” (Mikhail Rodrigues) but it did not work in his favour.

Instead he faced even more criticisms for his actions not only from the citizens but also from Guyana’s Minister of Human Services and Social Protection, Vindhya Persaud.

She had publicly stated on her Facebook page, “The worst thing anyone can do is to justify abuse, violence and just plain cruelty—no one deserves that no matter what.”