$320M contract inked for rehabilitation of pontoons for Demerara Harbour Bridge

Latest update May 7th, 2022 12:57 AM
May 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works on Tuesday inked a $320 million contract for the rehabilitation of 28 pontoons on the Demerara Harbour Bridge.
The contract which was signed at the Ministry’s office was awarded to S.Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc. to the tune of $320,383,632. S.Jagmohan Construction was among five contractors who had submitted bids to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office last month for the project.
The project details the rehabilitation of 24 regular pontoons and four large pontoons.
General Manager of the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC), Mr. Wayne Watson told this publication yesterday that rehabilitative works on these pontoons have been long overdue.
He noted that because of their budget last year not all the pontoons could have been rehabilitated. For 2022 and 2023, he said repairs would be done to a number of pontoons.
Watson added that next week they would be engaging with the contractor on the project and when the works do start, he assured that there would not be any closure at the bridge.
The General Manager explained that when the pontoons go for repairs, temporary ones would be installed in the meantime. “So we are going to take out the ones that have to be rehabilitated, like two or one based on the demand of the contractor. We are going to put in the temporary pontoons and when the rehabilitated pontoons return we are going to put them back,” he said.
It was reported that this year, the government had allocated the sum of $946 million to the Corporation for works slated for the bridge.
With the funding the DHBC received, it is estimated that $75 million would go towards the construction of the motorised platform, $411 million to rehabilitate the pontoons, $100 million is set aside for the fabrication of deck plates, $60 million for the fabrication of H-beams and $300 million for anchor chains and blocks.
Already, bids have been opened for the fabrication of H-beams, deck plates and for the supply and delivery of anchor chains.
