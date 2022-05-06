When big people talking, yuh must keep quiet

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Lang time, ole people use tuh tell dem pickney dat when big people talking, dem must not put dem mouth in dem elder story. Dem also tell dem fuh sit down quietly when in de presence of elders.

Dem children use tuh get excited when dem uncle and aunty visit. And when dem uncle and aunty sit down tuh talk, dem children does want be in de conversation. But dem parents does like send dem outside fuh play.

Dem Ministas does think dat dem is equals. But de odder day, one Minister get a rude awakening. He find out dat while all are equal, some more equal dan others.

De Vee Pee bin listening to a resident making a complaint. While dis happening another Minister bin mingling with de crowd and listening to another resident. De sound disturb de Vee Pee and he leggo a holler pon de Minister. He call de man by he surname and tell he: “Not now!”

De Minister at de receiving end feel small because he dared talk to somebody when de Vee Pee bin listening. Dat is why ole people does say only one person can talk at a time.

Deh gat some officials wah playing Ministers. Dem passing order as if dem is elected officials and dem passing orders pon people wah dem nah even in control of. But is suh when power get tuh yuh head. Yuh does can’t control yuhself and yuh does feel all-powerful. Until yuh get pull-up.

Talk half. Leff half.