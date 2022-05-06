Texas Golf Association inks collaboration agreement with Guyana Golf Federation

The Texas Golf Association (TGA) and the Guyana Golf Federation (GGF) is pleased to announce that they’ve signed a collaboration agreement which will see an exchange of ideas, training and other opportunities in the coming years.

The TGA is one of the most established and vibrant Golf organizations in the United States having commenced operations in 1906 and services 450+ clubs with 120,000 members. The TGA runs over 160 events in 350 days each year and hosts a variety of major college events and activities.

TGA President Jonathan Shipley said, “The synergies between the two organizations will help to ensure that rapid growth of the game in Guyana (I am extremely impressed by the work done by them in such a short time) will leverage our years of experience to guide Guyana’s progress in the hopes that they will benefit from our knowledge and expertise.”

Shipley, a one handicap player himself commented on the talent he had seen in Guyana, “From the short time I’ve been able to observe the players I’m amazed at the potential I’ve seen from persons who have never touched a club before. This is an untapped source of talent that will make an impact in the golf world, especially with our guidance.”

With knowledge transfer, access to training and information now an option, GGF president Aleem Hussain stated, “This will allow us to give our amateur players a huge advantage in their quest for dominance in the region and we are extremely grateful to Jon, the Board of Directors of the TGA and the entire team in Texas that saw the potential we have in Guyana and extended a guiding hand. As seen from the Legends Junior Tour, we have a very similar agenda.”

The Legends Junior Tour (LJT) was established under the umbrella of the TGA Foundation in 1999 as part of an initiative to promote the game of golf and all of the personal and social skills the game provides to those who might not otherwise have an opportunity to experience all the benefits the game has to offer.

Proceeds generated from the LJT and our corporate partners go toward supporting a number of worthy causes, including The First Tee programmes and the NTPGA run Golf-In-Schools programme, which introduces elementary and middle school students to the game of golf through the physical education curriculum.

Eligibility will be open to young men and women ages 19 & under, who meet the minimum handicap requirements and have distinguished themselves in local, regional, statewide and national competitions.

Over the past 18 months, Golf has gained national attention in Guyana with the efforts of the Guyana Golf Federation and Nexgen Golf Academy in partnership with the Ministry of Education Allied Arts Unit. Thousands of learners and their families are now involved in the sport with many students making history this year as they choose Golf as a PE elective at CSEC.

The Guyana government has emphasized its commitment to physical education and allocated enormous resources in the 2022 budget for the Development of sport and facilities. With record breaking numbers taking part in Golf, it is anticipated that a national team, and quite possibly an Olympic team is in the cards for the country in the very near future.

Also, with new emphasis on construction of golf courses such as Maraiko Bay, West Side Golf Club, along with other facilities around the country, it is expected that with the influx of expats and tourism, Guyana is poised to become a golf destination in the very near future and host major tournaments.

For more information on how you can learn the game or sharpen your skills, contact the Nexgen Golf Academy via Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp 645-0944 or visit them at the Scouts Association Ground on Woolford Avenue.