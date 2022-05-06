Swag Boss win from WHO and GJETSCO

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup Dominoes

On the heels of the Dewars tournament won by Bidders, Swag Boss snatched honours and grabbed the Linden Mayor’s Cup One Day Town Week dominoes, which was played last Saturday at the Egbert Benjamin Conference Hall in Mackenzie.

Playing in the competition which was held in honour of Linden mayor Mrs. Waneka Arrendel, and organized by Westwell Peters of the Big Landing dominoes club, Swag Boss showed their class amassing 80 games to leave WHO in second opposition and GJETSCO a distant third place with 50 games.

Leading the Swag Boss team to their win was Captain Arthur Chung who marked 17 games to be Player of the Final with teammate Andre Ferdinand getting 15 in that victory charge.

Some nine teams entered the tournament which was sponsored by the Linden Town Week Committee namely Bidders, Warriors, Rockets, CATS, Royal Champions, WHO, GJETSCO, Swag Boss and Big Landing.

Linden Mayor Arrindel took time off during the Town Week 52nd anniversary to be there and present the top prizes to the winners. She expressed interest that the tournament will be an annual one.

The winners Swag Boss copped the first prize of $100,000 with second placed WHO collecting $40,000 and GJETSCO $20,000 for placing third. Snook’s Jewelry, Powers Broad Money and Life Time Gift Shop were among other sponsors of this tournament.