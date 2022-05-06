Latest update May 6th, 2022 12:49 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Swag Boss win from WHO and GJETSCO

May 06, 2022 Sports

Linden Town Week Mayor’s Cup Dominoes

On the heels of the Dewars tournament won by Bidders, Swag Boss snatched honours and grabbed the Linden Mayor’s Cup One Day Town Week dominoes, which was played last Saturday at the Egbert Benjamin Conference Hall in Mackenzie.

Linden Mayor Mrs Waneka Arrindell, at left, presents Swag Boss captain Arthur Chung with the MVP trophy in the presence of other members of the Swag Boss team.

Playing in the competition which was held in honour of Linden mayor Mrs. Waneka Arrendel, and organized by Westwell Peters of the Big Landing dominoes club, Swag Boss showed their class amassing 80 games to leave WHO in second opposition and GJETSCO a distant third place with 50 games.
Leading the Swag Boss team to their win was Captain Arthur Chung who marked 17 games to be Player of the Final with teammate Andre Ferdinand getting 15 in that victory charge.
Some nine teams entered the tournament which was sponsored by the Linden Town Week Committee namely Bidders, Warriors, Rockets, CATS, Royal Champions, WHO, GJETSCO, Swag Boss and Big Landing.
Linden Mayor Arrindel took time off during the Town Week 52nd anniversary to be there and present the top prizes to the winners. She expressed interest that the tournament will be an annual one.
The winners Swag Boss copped the first prize of $100,000 with second placed WHO collecting $40,000 and GJETSCO $20,000 for placing third. Snook’s Jewelry, Powers Broad Money and Life Time Gift Shop were among other sponsors of this tournament.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Rain badly affects UCCA Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket competition

Rain badly affects UCCA Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket...

May 06, 2022

Third round matches in the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket competition was badly affected by rain. The competition which is for teams in the...
Read More
Surinamese Trainer Danny Gummels focuses on Jumbo Jet’s Guyana Cup 2022

Surinamese Trainer Danny Gummels focuses on Jumbo...

May 06, 2022

Texas Golf Association inks collaboration agreement with Guyana Golf Federation

Texas Golf Association inks collaboration...

May 06, 2022

Malteenoes member makes donation to the club

Malteenoes member makes donation to the club

May 06, 2022

AG conducts Training Exercise in Rupununi

AG conducts Training Exercise in Rupununi

May 06, 2022

Swag Boss win from WHO and GJETSCO

Swag Boss win from WHO and GJETSCO

May 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]