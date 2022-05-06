Latest update May 6th, 2022 12:49 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Surinamese Trainer Danny Gummels focuses on Jumbo Jet’s Guyana Cup 2022

May 06, 2022 Sports

The Sun – Suriname Horse trainer Dany Gummels is currently preparing his stallion Black Cat for the 2022 Guyana Cup, which will be held in our neighboring Guyana on 14 August next. Black Cat is a locally bred racehorse who has just reached the age of three and is ready to start training.

Members of the Guyana Race Commission with Secret Dance.

Danny Gummels at practice with his horse Black Cat.

Horse Secret Dance trained by Tariq Abdulrahman will also compete in the 2022 Guyana Cup.

Horse racing in Guyana has now been restarted after more than two years of covid pause. “I am now busy preparing Black Cat for the ‘3 year old local bred class’, this is a class especially for horses that have just reached the age of three and that have been bred locally,” Said Gummels.Tariq Abdulrahman will also star with his merry Secret Dance which also focuses on the same class as Gummels. Abdulrahman indicates that he has joined Gummels in the Jumbo-Jet Thoroughbred race. It will receive and accompany our horses in Guyana.
Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred racing now has the Guyana Cup and President Cup in place for 2022.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Rain badly affects UCCA Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket competition

Rain badly affects UCCA Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket...

May 06, 2022

Third round matches in the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket competition was badly affected by rain. The competition which is for teams in the...
Read More
Surinamese Trainer Danny Gummels focuses on Jumbo Jet’s Guyana Cup 2022

Surinamese Trainer Danny Gummels focuses on Jumbo...

May 06, 2022

Texas Golf Association inks collaboration agreement with Guyana Golf Federation

Texas Golf Association inks collaboration...

May 06, 2022

Malteenoes member makes donation to the club

Malteenoes member makes donation to the club

May 06, 2022

AG conducts Training Exercise in Rupununi

AG conducts Training Exercise in Rupununi

May 06, 2022

Swag Boss win from WHO and GJETSCO

Swag Boss win from WHO and GJETSCO

May 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]