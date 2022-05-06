Surinamese Trainer Danny Gummels focuses on Jumbo Jet’s Guyana Cup 2022

Latest update May 6th, 2022 12:49 AM
May 06, 2022 Sports
The Sun – Suriname Horse trainer Dany Gummels is currently preparing his stallion Black Cat for the 2022 Guyana Cup, which will be held in our neighboring Guyana on 14 August next. Black Cat is a locally bred racehorse who has just reached the age of three and is ready to start training.
Horse racing in Guyana has now been restarted after more than two years of covid pause. “I am now busy preparing Black Cat for the ‘3 year old local bred class’, this is a class especially for horses that have just reached the age of three and that have been bred locally,” Said Gummels.Tariq Abdulrahman will also star with his merry Secret Dance which also focuses on the same class as Gummels. Abdulrahman indicates that he has joined Gummels in the Jumbo-Jet Thoroughbred race. It will receive and accompany our horses in Guyana.
Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred racing now has the Guyana Cup and President Cup in place for 2022.
