Rain badly affects UCCA Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket competition

Third round matches in the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) Vishnu Super Store Inter Club 40overs cricket competition was badly affected by rain.

The competition which is for teams in the Upper Corentyne Black Bush Polder areas saw some outstanding all round performances highlighting the round. In an unprecedented move one team declared their innings which is a strange occurrence in a limited over match.

In the game between No70 Young Blood and No 70 All family, the Young Blood were too hot for their opponents as they won by 134 runs. They batted first and galloped to 163-3 in 12 overs before declaring with Mohammed Arudeen clobbering 85(5×4, 9×6), Fazil Ali 27. Bowling for All Family, Seepersaud Persaud took 2 wickets. They in reply were demolished for 29 with Abdul Mazood 3-0, O. Pedro and S. Wazir 2 wickets each.

Other results show No43 Scorpions sting Yakusari Horizon by a massive 151 runs. Scorpions blasted 238 with R. Patoya 79(5×4, 5×6), M. Basdeo 51 and B. Deen 40.

Bowling for Horizon, M. Ali picked up 3 wickets with K. Persaud and T. Ramsundar 2 each. They in reply were routed for 87 with Karim Amin 40.

Bowling for Scorpion, F. Drepaul took 4 wickets with J. Samaroo 3 and A. Ramroop 2.

Just Try was too good for Yakusari Carib winning by 51 runs after scoring 104 with T. Ramdass 37, V. Husbands 16 and K. Zair 15. There were 3 wickets apiece for N. Ayana and R. Bisnauth bowling for The Caribs who were skittled out for 53 with N. Ayana 24 and R. Ayana 15.

Bowling for the winners, N. Persaud claimed 4 and D. Gobin 3 wickets.

The game between No69 Red Rose and Line Path Cricket Club saw Red Rose whipping Line Path by 10 after skittling them out for 30. Bowling for Red Rose, D. Seeram took 4 wickets with P. Prahalad and I. Nasrudeen collecting 2 each. They then raced to 31 without loss.

A fine all round performance by Rishi Persaud helped NO71 Sports Club to beat NO72 All Stars by 117. No71 compiled 194 with Rishi Persaud scoring 80(4×4, 6×6), S. Suresh 34, Nazir Ali 30 and extras 18.

No72 in reply were routed for 77 with 25 from G. Chatterpaul. Bowling for the No71, Persaud and Ali returned to take 3 wickets each.

Scotsburg United led by good all round play from Aleem Khan were too strong for AFK Cricket Academy winning by 36 runs. Scotsburg scored 108 with Aleem Khan 28, Jeremiah Joseph 18, Steven Norah 17 and Prince Chapman 15.

AFK Academy were dumped for 36 with Khan grabbing 7-14 and Norah 3 wickets.

Skeldon Community Centre got the better of No72 Cut and Load by 34 runs. Skeldon CC made 117 with Junior Blair 39. Bowling for Cut and Load, Seeraj Chatterpaul took 5 wickets. In reply they were bowled out for 83. The wickets were shared by J. Blair, A. Hussein, A. Ault and Chitnarine with 2 each.

The competition is being coordinated by UCCA Competitions Committee led by former Guyana Wicketkeeper batsman Sydney Jackman. Play is expected to continue on Sunday. (Samuel Whyte)