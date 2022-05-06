‘Norton to put pressure on ‘secretive government’

– promises motions, protests, outreaches to increase citizens’ activism

Kaieteur News – Given an apparent difficulty in accessing pertinent information from the government in regard to the oil and gas sector, in particular, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has signaled his intention to up the pressure against the government with the help of a more informed and educated society.

The recently sworn in opposition leader is adamant that much more has to be done to hold the current government accountable; and is currently on a number of outreaches trying to get matters of serious concerns to the public. Norton told the Kaieteur News yesterday that he was recently in Berbice River, as part of his public outreaches. On the Politics 101 show with Dr. David Hinds, Norton said that there are a number of ways that the opposition is working to get citizens involved in bringing pressure to the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Administration so that more information could be brought to the people. Norton noted that the use of more parliamentary motions, street protest, and education drives are among the many avenues being considered.

He said that in a winner-takes-all majority system; it could be very difficult to have concerns and issues not considered by the government addressed. To understand the functions of the opposition, Norton said that the leader has to have at its disposal, a plethora of information that allows for the exposure of matters being conducted by the government. At the same time, the opposition must engage the media, keeping them inform so that they too could disseminate information.

“In this regard, I think, we have to increase the amount of motions that deal with the direct issues affecting our people. What that will do is allow for situations where the people are seeing what’s happening and how we have been representing them. We also have to use the sectoral committees; social, economic and foreign, to bring more issues to the fore,” Norton said.

The Opposition Leader who recently concluded visits to Fyrish, the Berbice River and is later expected in Kwakwani and Ituni, said that his outreaches seek to sensitise citizens on a number of issues; the financial situation of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and what’s happening in parliament to name a few. Norton said that the outreaches are also to educate citizens to lift the level of activism. He said that “People are active when they understand and support the cause and buy into the cause.” To get the desired outcome, Norton said that the Opposition cannot act in isolation of the people.

“You have to educate them, work with them, be with them, get them informed and then you will bring political pressure to bear.” “It is evident to me that the political pressure is building up,” Norton charged. He said that as the opposition is contemplating street protest to make demands from the government, they are aware of the present dangers of unsavory characters infiltrating a legitimate resistance action.

Norton noted the use of the police by the government to go after political opponents, harassing and trying to create fear. He accused the government of already having their “thug” Minister Kwame McCoy to hire a number of young people who they intend to pay money to infiltrate protests organised. He said the end game is to have the youngsters attack Indo-Guyanese so that the government could then say it was members of the A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC). “Our political actions will be sensible and strategic,” the opposition leader said. “We are getting the intelligence… we are handling it and we are going to develop strategies to achieve our objectives.” “The Parliamentary struggle cannot be in isolation to the wider political struggle,” Norton pointed out. He said that support is necessary on both levels to keep those in charge accountable.